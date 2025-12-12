Maks Chmerkovskiy reflects on why a Dancing with the Stars comeback may not happen

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd (Image Via Getty)

Maks Chmerkovskiy got candid on the recent episode of Access Hollywood’s Couples Uncensored. He appeared with his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, and talked about several topics, including their relationship, Carrie Ann Inaba, and his brother Val Chmerkovskiy’s journey on Dancing with the Stars season 34.

The biggest revelation came when he addressed his return to Dancing With the Stars. When producers asked him during the show if he would make a comeback on the show, he stated:



“I think that boat has sailed. I think my comeback is, you know, in the distant past. Can I do it? I’m looking forward to so much dancing out of my body, I have already said it."



Maks added:



“I think Dancing with the Stars also is a moving entity and it just needs to move and we all moved a little bit in different directions. I am not saying that I would not want to but I just don’t think that this space is for me.”



Maks Chmerkovskiy’s comments about Dancing With the Stars season 34 contestants made headlines







During season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, Maks made several comments about different cast members.

He discussed cast members during The Penthouse with the Peta podcast on October 24, where they talked about the Wicked Night performance.

Val remarked during the podcast that Robert is not the leader of the pack; it is Whitney Leavitt.

He also stated that if Robert wins the mirrorball trophy, he will take “it out of Whitney’s hands.”

It was during this podcast that he made a controversial comment about pro Jan Ravnik.

He stated:



“I am sorry but Jan has absolutely no business on being a pro on Dancing With the Stars, there is zero foundation, technique, quality understanding of the partnership. Bro I am getting emotional. It is absurd and this is unreal how blind we have to be god forbid say obviously there. He had no idea what fox trot is supposed to look like. How you are gonna expect him to teach it.”



After the backlash on his comments, Maks apologized to Jan in a lengthy post on Instagram on October 31. He invited Jan for a cup of coffee to talk and “bury the hatchet.”

During the interview with Access Bollywood, he even addressed criticism towards Carrie Ann Inaba’s judging.

He stated that he respected her and compared her judgment to his.



“I am one of the most critical ones. I pick and choose, and I pick out things, and I am also consistent that’s why I’m critical, but you know I have nothing but love and respect.”



Further in the interview, he discussed his brother Val and Alix Earle’s journey on the show.

Val and Alix were the runners-up during the finals.

He remarked that if Val won the finals, he would have been very happy.

Maks stated:



“I think there would be millions. I mean, again, I don’t know the numbers but it seemed like there would be a lot of people that would also celebrate their win.”



Maks Chmerkovskiy competed on Dancing With the Stars for 17 seasons. He won the reality show during season 18 with Meryl Davis.

He was famously referred to as a “bad boy” of the ballroom by the media.

Stay tuned for more such updates.