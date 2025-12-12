Summer House season 10: Release date, what to expect and more details explored

The cast of Summer House (Image Via Getty)

Bravo’s popular reality show, Summer House, is returning with season 10.

The reality show centers on a group of friends who share a summer house in the town of Southampton, located in the Hamptons.

These friends work in the city and then travel to the Hamptons on the weekend.

The first season of the show aired on January 9, 2017.

Summer House season 10 will debut its first episode on February 3, 2026, on Bravo.

“After 10 years of iconic themed parties, unexpected friendships and steamy Hamptons nights, 'Summer House' remains the life of the party. Seven returning favorites have an unforgettable summer, along with six new housemates who bring the hype, heat and a bold new vibe—blending legacy with fresh, fun energy,” the show's bio on Bravo read.

Summer House season 10: Trailer, new cast members and more

Bravo released the sneak peek of the upcoming season on social media on December 8, 2025.

The trailer starts off with Kyle remarking:

“These friendships goes back ten plus years. We would like to think some of these relationships are unshakeable. But in a blink of an eye, everything changes.”

The video showcased some of the best moments from the past season, including Kyle and Amanda’s engagement and wedding.

The trailer then shifts to a party where the cast members are dressed up as grandmas.

It also gives us our first look at the new cast members joining the show this season.

The cast members are smitten by Ben and one surprisingly remarks:

“You are on the Bachelor in Australia!”

Ben is then seen flirting with Amanda, saying:

“A man can walk into a room and write it up with her smile.”

Viewers also see the new cast member Bailey locking lips with Carle and the entire cast is shocked.

The trailer also reveals the current state of the relationship between West and Ciara following their breakup.

Ciara tells West:

“I do miss you.”

The teaser also highlighted the tension between Amanda and Kyle.

The duo tied the knot in 2021. Amanda said:

“I wanted him to stop going out and partying and he found out a career where he goes out late and parties.”

Kyle, on the other hand, talks about the state of their relationship by remarking:

“I played the biggest gig of my life but Amanda couldn’t care less. I don’t know what matters to her anymore.”

The teaser highlighted the issue between the husband and wife.

Amanda shares her problems with the ladies, whereas Kyle discusses their issues with “compatibility, chemistry and intimacy.”

Friends are also drawn into the fight when they accuse Kyle of not treating Amanda well.

Amanda then says:

“And here you are making our problems again the whole group’s problem.”

A fight between Kyle and Carle ensues and the new cast member Bailey humorously remarks:

“This is too much for me. I just wanna eat shrimp and die alone!”

Some of the new cast members who will be making an appearance in this season are Mia Calabrese, KJ Dillard, Dara Levitan, Levi Sebree, Bailey Taylor and Ben Waddell, as reported by Deadline.

Mia Calabrese is from Chicago and has come to Hampton to relax after a difficult time with family.

KJ Dillard is a professional skateboarder and is now working as a model.

Dara Levitan is a content creator and was involved with Summer House’s cast member, West Wilson.

Bailey Taylor has also come to the Hamptons to cope with the aftermath of a breakup.

Ben Waddell is from Australia and was a part of The Australian Bachelor.

And lastly, Levi Sebree is an event planner from Indianapolis.

Stay tuned for more such updates.