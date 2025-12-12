Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2 ending explained: Does Lara kill Fig?

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2 (Custom cover edited by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Netflix])

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2 premiered on Netflix on December 11 with eight new episodes to close Lara Croft's adventure once and for all. With season 2 also being the final season of the series inspired by the video game franchise, it packs on the action, emotional reckoning, and revelations.

Season 2 follows Lara on an epic journey to track down an African Orisha mask. Episode 8, titled Bringer of Death, wraps up the biggest mystery about the Orisha mask, why Mila really wants it, and ends in an epic face-off.

However, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2 ends with a final shadowy twist. Fig is alive, which means Lara wasn't able to kill her when she left her to die, mauled by the Orisha's power.

And while Mila is gone, Fig isn't done with Lara and she might even have someone new she can work with that can finish what Mila couldn't.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2 ends with a surprisingly alive Fig and a potential new antagonist

Season 2 will also serve as the finale season of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2. However, the finale delivered a teaser about a new antagonist, which leaves the storyline somewhat open-ended.

During the battle with Mila and Eshu, Lara faces off with Fig. At one point, it looks like Fig is about to die, mauled to death by giant roots.

She pleads with Lara to spare her and save her life, but Lara is okay with leaving her to her death. As she says, Fig should have been careful with whom she put her trust.

From that point on, it looks like no one from Mila's camps survived. But the final moments of season 2 episode 8 prove otherwise.

Fig turns up alive and she gets in contact with a woman, a potential new antagonist in Lara's story. There isn't much revealed about the character in the series, but she is likely from Lara's past holding a grudge.

They have photos together in their school uniforms, but she has carved Lara's eyes out in all of them.

She also has a suspicious mockup board of Lara's photos and newspaper headlines about her, including an even more suspicious news story about Lara denying a relationship rumor.

She meets with Fig in a deserted desert-like land with a huge vault door.

Based on their interactions, they've met before and the woman told Fig that Mila couldn't pull the plan off. She also claims that she's the one who knows how to handle Lara Croft.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2 finale wraps up the mystery of Eshu and his mask

The season 2 synopsis of the series teases Lara Croft's journey to find a legendary African Orisha mask that holds divine powers and dark secrets.

Mila wants to get her hands on it and episode 8 of the series reveals the real reason why.

It turns out that Eshu is not only the Orisha of Crossroads who can teleport. He is the only one who has the power to steal the power of other Orishas without killing them. He can take and can also spread other Orisha power.

And Mila wants the mask not only so she can teleport because she wants to use it to spread disease, and even death, everywhere in the world in just seconds. If she gets the mask, it's the end for humanity.

Hence, Lara, Eshu, Sam, Yaya, and the others are forced into an all-or-nothing gambit to stop Mila.

In the end, they synchronize their attack and Eshu embraces all of his identities as a messenger for humanity, trickster extraordinaire, and bringer of death to defeat and kill Mila.

What does Lara do with the relics?

Back at the base after defeating Mila, things are slowing down for Lara Croft. She receives a call from Jonah, who says that she's being robbed. As it turns out, Lara knows that people are rounding up the relics, but she's not being robbed.

Lara has made the decision to return the relics that her father has collected over the years. It's a tough decision but the right one because, as she says, her father loved all those relics but they don't all belong to him.

The relics belong to a much wider history and legacy than her family.

Watch all eight episodes of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2 on Netflix.