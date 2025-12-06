Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2 release date, cast & characters, where to watch, and more

Lara in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2 (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2 is finally coming to Netflix a year after the first season dropped. And there is plenty of anticipation about what the new season brings and how it will wrap up the story since it's the second and final season of the series.

And as the synopsis teases, Hayley Atwell returns to voice Lara Croft as the female hero and adventurer embarks on new missions to retrieve precious artifacts. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 11, 2025.

While Lara in the first season was an "isolated hero," per showrunner Tasha Huo via Netflix Tudum, season 2 will see her build her team and turn from being a lone wolf to someone who has a "cool team" behind her. It also means more characters are joining her for adventures in season 2.

When will Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2 premiere and where to watch it

The second season of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will premiere on Thursday, December 11, 2025 - only on Netflix. There are sparse details on how long the season will be. But like the first season, it could also have eight episodes that will likely drop at the same time on December 11.

It will arrive on the streaming platform at 12:00 am Pacific Time or 3:00 am Eastern Time, like most Netflix titles. Viewers can also watch all eight episodes of the first season on Netflix with a subscription.

Voice cast and characters in the animated series

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning star Hayley Atwell voiced Lara Croft in the animated adventure series in season 1, and she's returning to voice the character in the new season. The voice cast of the series also includes:

O-T Fagbenle as Eshu

Allen Maldonado as Zip

Earll Babylon as Jonah Maiava

There are more characters and cast members yet to be announced. That includes who is going to voice Lara's best friend in season 2, Sam, who is going to join her in her missions. Character and cast details for season 2 villains are yet to be determined.

What is Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2 going to be about

In season 2, Lara Croft will be thrust into high-stakes missions around the world to find precious artifacts. But she's not alone this time around. According to the synopsis from Netflix, an adventure looking for stolen African Orisha masks will kick off her next adventure, and her best friend Sam will be along for the ride.

But finding the Orisha masks is not the only challenge for the adventurer because season 2 also brings a new foe - a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who also wants to get her hands on the masks. Moreover, the Orisha masks may possess some dark secrets and divine power that defies logic, which could come with their own set of challenges.

Showrunner Tasha Huo also teases another challenge for Lara Croft in the new season - not the human kind. She teased that there's going to be some shark-punching involved in Lara's future in season 2.

