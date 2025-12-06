Owning Manhattan season 2: Jordan March reveals he scouted the $60 million West Village listing for Hailey Bieber and Benny Blanco

Jordan March from Owning Manhattan (Image via Getty)

Owning Manhattan star Jordan March recently revealed who his potential buyers were for the $60 million property at 150 Charles in the West Village, featured in episode 5 of Owning Manhattan season 2, titled Wolf of Wall Street.

In an interview with DECIDER, published on December 5, 2025, Jordan revealed the identities of his “interested” buyers, disclosing that they were model and socialite Hailey Bieber and music producer Benny Blanco.

Jordan shared that he was close friends with both of them and had shared the details of the listing with them, adding that both parties were interested in the property.

In the episode, he kept their names concealed, only saying that his potential buyers were “crypto guy, hedge funder, actor, big celebrity.”

However, despite their interest, Jordan failed to finalize the property for either of them, as newcomer Peter Zaitzeff closed the deal with one of his clients.

Jess Taylor, who was the other real estate agent on the listing, also lost to the newcomer, who impressed CEO Ryan Serhant with his skills.

Looking into the details of the West Village listing and Owning Manhattan fame Jordan March’s connection to Hailey Bieber and Benny Blanco







The 5,840-square-foot off-market West Village listing came with 3,207 square feet of private terrace, a $450,000 parking space, and “forever views of the Hudson.”

From double-height ceilings and herringbone oak floors to an eat-in kitchen with an outdoor grill and a $500,000 custom staircase, the property had multiple features that could attract buyers.

While speaking to the Owning Manhattan cameras, Peter said:



“Nobody wants what everybody can have. There’s a real exclusivity to something that’s off-market. Look at Hermes, right? You can’t just go at Hermes and get the Kelly bag that you want. Like, you have to be invited to buy that bag. The same principle applies to selling real estate in the high-end luxury market.”



With the appeal of an off-market property, the agents knew it would be a good match for their potential buyers.

However, Peter defeated the rest, even Ryan, closing a deal for $60 million, a record-breaking price for an apartment in Lower Manhattan.

While speaking about the property, Jordan told DECIDER that after he sent both Hailey and Benny the details of the apartment, they were “genuinely interested” in knowing more about the listing and were “actually working very quickly towards it.”

However, things did not go as planned. Regardless, Jordan opened up about his connection with the two celebrities, sharing that he was close friends with both.

The Owning Manhattan star revealed that he grew up with Hailey and her family.



“Her parents and my parents are super close. They did business with the church. We would even do Thanksgiving and holiday parties together. We did her dad’s surprise birthday party at my house back in the day,” he shared.



As for his connection with Benny, Jordan said that he knew him before he ventured into real estate.

Before real estate, Jordan studied music and audio production, and it was then that Benny became his “comrade.”

Nonetheless, he admitted that it was “ironic” how Benny and Hailey were both equally interested in the property, given their respective partners, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s eight-year-long relationship.

That said, Jordan was “surprised” at how fast Peter was able to finalize the deal with his client at the asking rate.

However, he admitted that the apartment was “one of one,” noting that such views and outdoor space in the West Village were rare, and suitable for “any hot celebrity.”

Stay tuned for more updates.