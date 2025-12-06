Gold Rush's Kevin Beets breaks down the tools he carries on a typical workday at the mine

Kevin Beets of Gold Rush season 16 (Image via Instagram/@goldrushtv)

During Season 16 of Gold Rush, Kevin Beets outlined the tools he carries on a standard day at the mine.

In an Instagram post, he explained that he does not use a bag but relies on his pockets to hold essential items. Kevin specified,

"Ranges, tape measure, phone for pictures and such, notepad for notes, regular pins, pink pins, radio, thread gauges, knife, and always, random stuff, because you never f***ing out."

These tools are essential to his daily work, supporting his role as a second-year mine boss at Scribner Creek.

Kevin’s selection of items provides the necessary instruments for both measurement and operational tasks during active mining shifts.

Tools Kevin Beets carries daily on the Gold Rush mine

Measuring and documenting tools

Kevin​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ brings along with him different instruments for measuring and recording the state of the mine site.

Different lengths and tape measures are tools to find out distances and sizes, which are great when there is a need for setting up the equipment or evaluating mining areas.

The notepad gives him the chance to write down notes, figures, and even statements directly from the field during work hours. Kevin also uses his phone to take pictures for recording or later use.

Thread gauges and pins, including normal pins and pink pins, are for the proper alignment and the correct setting of the equipment. To be able to use them any moment they are put into the pockets of the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌clothes.

The Gold Rush star explained in his post that these tools are part of his regular inventory, ensuring he can perform his responsibilities efficiently without relying on a bag or external storage.

Communication and practical tools

Communication is facilitated by a radio that Kevin carries with him. The radio allows him to maintain contact with other crew members, coordinate tasks, and relay updates or safety information during operations.

He also carries a knife, which can be used for cutting rope, adjusting materials, or handling minor repairs.

Kevin shared that he also carries "always, random stuff," which indicates that he keeps additional items on hand to address unexpected needs that arise during mining operations.

These tools together form the foundation for his operational workflow and daily efficiency.

Operational context of tool use

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ equipment which Kevin had taken along with him were very much active in the mining operations. On the November 28 episode of the 16th season of Gold Rush, Kevin was in charge of moving the wash plant at Scribner Creek.

It was necessary to relocate the wash plant from the Links Cut. The wash plant was carried down a slope and then up a steep 30-degree incline to the new sluicing spot.

Kevin and new crew member Buzz Legault, who was recently hired as foreman, made a plan for this work. Tools such as measuring ranges, pins, and gauges were very likely used to make sure that the equipment was set correctly.

After the wash plant had been moved, Kevin together with his team ran a stockpile and made 56.59 ounces of gold which is worth $198,000. The accuracy of the setup and the careful management of the tools were the main factors that led to the successful execution of these ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌tasks.

Tool management and workflow

Kevin’s approach to carrying tools emphasizes accessibility and readiness. By keeping essential items in his pockets, he ensures that all necessary instruments are available at a moment’s notice.

The combination of measuring devices, communication tools, cutting tools, and miscellaneous items allows him to handle both routine and unexpected tasks on site.

The Gold Rush star’s Instagram post provides a detailed account of the tools he carries daily, reflecting the operational demands and responsibilities associated with his role as a second-year mine boss at Scribner Creek.

Stay tuned for more updates.