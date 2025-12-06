"I had so much mom guilt" – Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson reflects on juggling motherhood with long rehearsal days

Witney Carson attends Babylist Cribs on January 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

Witney Carson, professional dancer and two-time Dancing With the Stars mirrorball champion, addressed the challenges of balancing her career with motherhood in a recent Instagram post.

Reflecting on the demands of long rehearsal days, she wrote,

"I had so much mom guilt, but they were the reason I kept pushing."

Carson explained that leaving her children each day before they woke up and returning after they went to bed was difficult.

She highlighted her family’s support and sacrifice as central to her ability to continue performing at a high level.

Witney Carson reflects on balancing motherhood and long rehearsal days during Dancing With the Stars Season 34

Family support during Season 34

During Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, Carson emphasized the role of her family in her recent success. In a post dated December 3, she stated,

"My family sacrifices so much for me to do what I love and to reach this point in my career."

She mentioned her children, Carson, Leo, and Jet, as her primary motivators.

Carson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ also recognized her husband and the whole family, and she accepted that their daily support had a great influence on her professional achievements.

These words show that she was always depending on her family to keep her career going while she took care of the children.

Carson also wrote a post on November 27, giving a statement about the end of the season where she said that she had shared the "champion" title of Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars with her boys, Robert Irwin included.

She referred to the harmony of her career accomplishments with her family as the main feature of the season, and she credited her success not only to her own effort but also to the support of her ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌family.

Career milestones and wins

Carson recounted key moments in her career, emphasizing professional milestones without subjective commentary. In her November 26 Instagram post, she explained that it was exactly 11 years since she won her first "mirrorball" with Alfonso, and that he handed her a second. She noted the progression of her career through various highs, lows, losses, and seasons that contributed to her current achievements.

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ fact, Carson even pointed out one person in particular, her dance partner Robert Irwin, by saying that the most meaningful thing about this triumph was sharing it with him, thereby emphasizing the "win" as a milestone in her career.

Moreover, she connected her accomplishments to what came before them, asserting that she thought God was getting her ready for this ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌"moment."

These posts featured the chronological development of her career and the associated professional relationships that shaped her current status.

Gratitude toward fans and community

Carson expressed gratitude toward supporters, emphasizing factual aspects of audience involvement. On November 26, she wrote,

"To the fans who voted… thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Additionally,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ she recognized the support of friends and family, thanking her "family" in a very loving manner, and mentioning her children Carson, Leo, and Jet, her mother-in-law, parents, and siblings, as well as friends, for being her constant support and accomplices in her career achievements and professional milestones. By way of these posts, Carson captured how her professional career and family life were intertwined. Her posts show how the different aspects of her life, such as her tight schedule, the support she could rely on, and the milestones she had to juggle in her dual roles as a professional dancer and a mother. The declarations made in her social network interactions constitute a timeline of her experiences during Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, focusing on the logistical and factual elements of her professional and personal ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌obligations.

