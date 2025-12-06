Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman is likely to be renewed for a season 2

Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman (Image via Prime Video)

Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman premiered on USA Network on October 24, 2025, featuring WWE star Adam Scherr, better known as Braun Strowman, traveling across America to eat every item on restaurant menus during his WWE tour stops.

As the first season wrapped up its finale on December 5, 2025, it had quietly become one of USA Network’s most successful, surprising unscripted series, enough so that headlines about a potential second season had already begun.

During the Versant Investor Day, the President of Entertainment, Val Boreland, teased that the show will likely be renewed for a second season. Versant Media is a subsidiary of the USA Network parent company, Comcast.

Season 1 of Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman is a series of eight episodes, each following the WWE champion eating at sixteen restaurants across eight cities, traveling and tasting everything a restaurant has to offer.

This show leaned fully into Strowman’s “Monster Among Men” persona, letting him plow through diners, mom-and-pop favorites, greasy spoons, and even Michelin-starred kitchens with a near-mythical appetite. The synopsis states:

When the “Monster Among Men” storms into town, wrestling rings aren’t the only things getting demolished-entire menus tremble in his wake! In Everything on the Menu, WWE legend Braun Strowman brings his superhuman appetite to America’s most delicious destinations, from the ultimate greasy-spoon favorites to the Michelin-starred temples of gastronomy and everything in-between. This isn’t a tasting-it is total meal domination, where Braun doesn’t just eat… he OBLITERATES every single dish in his path, bonds with the culinary warriors behind the counter, and picks his favorite from each city’s most iconic flavors. Consider this your warning: Order extra portions and hide your secret recipes-because when Braun Strowman comes to your city, there are NO leftovers.

There is optimism about season 2 of Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman

All hints point to Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman returning for another season.

What started as a fan speculation became more concrete following the Versant investor day, where Val Boreland, President of Entertainment for Versant, addressed the show’s future.

She stated, as reported by Deadline on December 4, 2025, expressing her optimism about the show's second season:

I’m pretty optimistic that we’ll pick up a second season of that show.

The show is produced by WWE Studios and BrightNorth Studios, two companies that understand the value of cross-platform entertainment. With USA Network shifting more heavily into lifestyle and unscripted programming, Everything on the Menu fits cleanly into the brand they’re building.

Versant, the soon-to-launch spin-off company from Comcast, is set to take over USA Network in early 2026. This restructuring is a major factor in why shows like Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman are suddenly important.

Under Versant, the new media group will oversee USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, SYFY, E!, Golf Channel, and major digital properties like Rotten Tomatoes, Fandango, and GolfNow.

With this coalition, Versant is seeking to maintain its unscripted slots and diversify beyond traditional cable ratings.

The series connected with viewers because of Strowman’s unexpected warmth; his interactions with kitchen crews, local regulars, and small-business owners contributed to the popularity and appeal of the series among the viewers.

In late November, the show delivered its biggest audience of the season, hitting 580,000 viewers, which showed an impressive jump of 146,000 from the previous week.

The series also marked a turning point for Strongman, as after his second release from WWE in May 2025, he has not returned to the ring and has instead focused on entertainment projects.

Stay tuned for more updates.