Everything on the Menu Host Braun Strowman opens up about his mystery girlfriend

Braun Strowman (Image via Getty)

Braun Strowman is giving fans more than a taste of what he’s serving on television. The Everything on the Menu host has confirmed that he is officially off the market and in a committed relationship — though he is keeping his girlfriend’s identity largely under wraps.

Strowman, known in WWE rings by his real name Adam Scherr, opened up about the romance while promoting his USA Network food-travel series.

He revealed that the woman in his life is someone he has known for years, a striking contrast to the whirlwind meet-cutes frequently seen in celebrity circles.

Strowman, 42, told Hot Goss cohosts Eyal Booker and Lonnie Marts on the December 4 episode of the E! digital series,



“I got a beautiful Italian girl.”



He shared a few light-hearted details: “Little 5’3”, like 130 pounds.” The former WWE Universal Champion, who stands at six-foot-eight, then added with a grin,



“She’s mean, but that’s what I need. I need somebody to keep me in check.”



Inside Braun Strowman’s life, love, and appetite on Everything on the Menu

Strowman explained that the couple met through mutual friends, and only recently did their long-standing friendship turn into something more. Describing the gradual shift in their connection, he said,



“We’ve known each other for six years. And it just got to the point where, like, we get along with each other, and I can be of your service, you can be of mine.”



Though he didn’t define what precisely brought them together at this moment in life, he made clear that their differences — especially their dramatic height gap — come with daily perks. He joked,



“I can get all the stuff off the top shelf, where she can’t reach.”



The Everything on the Menu personality did not share her name or occupation, keeping the mystery intact.

Yet his comments paint a picture of an everyday relationship grounded not in fame but familiarity — one built quietly over years rather than spotlight encounters.

Strowman hits the road through the U.S., trying out every dish on offer at small-town spots - checking flavors others miss along the way. One stop leads to another, chasing tastes that surprise more than expected.

Yet even with a packed timetable, he seems focused on juggling show duties with his personal life. His affection for food and shared experiences, it seems, extends naturally into the realm of companionship.

He recently told USA Insider that his passion for trying new dishes stems from a deep-seated instinct rather than performance.

Describing what drives him through each over-the-top feast, he explained that it comes from “pure raw emotion.”

With his move away from full-time wrestling, he says this phase marks a new chapter of joy and restoration. He shared,



“When [fans] see me grunt and groan, it’s usually because I’m inflicting pain on someone else. This is me grunting and groaning because I’m enjoying life. Why not?”



The contrast between his time in WWE and his current role could not be more striking. On Everything on the Menu, Strowman is not slamming opponents — he is devouring entire restaurant menus with enthusiasm.

Rather than an intimidating spectacle in the ring, he is a larger-than-life food enthusiast discovering comfort and delight across the country.

The USA Network show lets viewers see another side of Strowman - funny, down-to-earth, and always chasing joy where you least expect it.

Even the way he speaks of his secret partner shows this change - not so much flair, but a bit more honesty.

The finale of Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman airs Wednesday, December 5, at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network, directly after WWE SmackDown.

The first season has taken viewers from small-town grills to bustling city eateries, with Strowman tackling every item set before him.

Along the way, he has shared stories, swapped chef secrets, and rediscovered what it means to enjoy moments without a referee or roar of a live arena.

For Strowman, the joy of dining seems deeply intertwined with the joy of living — and loving. He continues to keep certain aspects of his private life guarded, but fans have learned enough to know that he is cherishing something real beyond television sets and camera crews.

The same man who once tore through competition with brute strength is now learning what tenderness looks like off-screen.

The host of Everything on the Menu mentions he’s somewhere that lets him enjoy basic joys - plenty of food, fresh moments, laughing together, and someone who helps him stay balanced.

If the goal once was to dominate the ring, today’s victory lies in savoring what’s right in front of him — one meal, one moment, and one relationship at a time.

Stay tuned for more updates.