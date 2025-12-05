Everything to know about Candace Owens' husband George Farmer as she says he forbade her from attending TPUSA show in Phoenix

Author & host Candace Owens is seen on the set of "Candace" on March 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The episode will air on Friday, March 26, 2021. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Candace Owens has shared in her latest livestream that her husband, George Farmer, told her not to attend Turning Point USA's Phoenix show on December 15. For the unversed, Owens has been theorizing on the death of her friend Charlie Kirk for the past few months.

George Farmer is a British entrepreneur. He was the CEO of the social media app Parler and previously worked for the UK branch of Turning Point USA.

His father, Lord Michael Farmer, is a member of the House of Lords, the upper house of the United Kingdom’s Parliament. George's father is also the founder of Metal & Commodity Company Ltd.

NEW: Candace Owens says her husband wouldn't let her travel to Phoenix for the show with TPUSA, says he runs the household.



"Even if I could have made it work, which I couldn't have because my husband instantly said, 'No, you cannot do this Monday.'"



"He runs the household and… pic.twitter.com/B9caBFv7Zx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 5, 2025

Candace Owens claimed that the right-wing organization allegedly played a role in his assassination on September 10 and "betrayed" Charlie.

Blake Neff, the producer turned host of the Charlie Kirk Show, addressed Candace's accusations on December 4 and denied them all.

The political commentator then reacted to the video on her livestream and said that she was up for an in-person debate, and they could pick the time and date.

Hours later, Blake announced on X that they had decided to invite Candace Owens to Charlie Kirk's Phoenix studio on December 15 for a livestreamed debate.

He noted that Charlie's close friends would answer her doubts.

Owens then responded that she was not called or emailed about her availability on that day. She stated that on December 15, she had her own livestream. However, she could cancel it and attend the TPUSA show virtually.

Right-wing activist Nick Fuentes then attacked her, saying that she wanted to discuss Charlie Kirk's murder for months, but supposedly changed her mind because of a scheduling conflict.

Candace Owens stated in her December 5 livestream that her husband ran their household, and he forbade her from going to Phoenix. She claimed that on that day, George was going to have some guests traveling from overseas.

The right-wing commentator then said she would "beg" her husband to let her attend the show on December 15 if Erika Kirk is in the studio.

Candace Owens also stated that her team, which includes her husband, must be allowed to accompany her, and that she should be allowed to present "timelines."

More details on Candace Owens and her husband, George Farmer

According to various reports, the couple met over dinner in London in December 2018. At the time, George worked at the UK branch of the TPUSA.

They quickly fell in love, and 17 days after their first meeting, Farmer asked Candace Owens to marry him via a FaceTime call.

Candace accepted the proposal. However, she announced her engagement in February 2019. In the show Pints With Aquinas in 2022, she shared that people did not take it seriously and thought the quick engagement was a "joke."

"It was kind of too much for a lot of people to process. They just thought that it was like a joke. And so we kind of held back announcing it," she stated.

The couple got married in August 2019 at the Trump Winery in Virginia. Candace Owens had four children with her husband, three sons, and one daughter.