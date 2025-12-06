Why is DJ Ghost passed away trending? All about the YouTube star in wake of viral TikTok claim

DJ Ghost (Photo: Instagram/@djayghost)

YouTuber DJ Ghost is trending after his passing went viral on TikTok. Netizens have started posting tribute videos in his honor.

The rumor is fake. The content creator did not pass away. Miami-based artist 305 DJ Ghost passed away, and TikTok users mistakenly trended the YouTuber. The musician's X account states that he died in 2015. It is unclear why his fans started talking about his death now.

Meanwhile, the viral YouTuber's real name is Micah Jabri Holmes, and he was born in Los Angeles. The 37-year-old has over 2.8 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel, more than 360,000 subscribers on his second channel, and over 383,000 followers on Instagram.

He is known for his viral motivational clips, reaction videos, and vlogs. As his music video reaction videos have garnered millions of views, artists have requested him to react to their music.

DJ Ghost's fans expressed their surprise at the fake rumor

As some TikTok users paid condolences to the artist, and fans assumed those were about the content creator, confusion spread on the platform. The user Jayythou uploaded a video on December 3, clarifying that the Miami-based DJ passed away, not the YouTuber.

He also said that he was surprised to see the rumor, as many people grew up watching the YouTuber's videos. Netizens flooded the reply section, saying that they believed the viral videos and thought Holmes had passed away.

"I was thinking the same thing my eyes almost jumped out my head I was finna lose it cause ain't no way," one fan wrote.

"Bro I seen ts made my heart start beating fast i ain't even tired no more," another netizen added.

"RIP to bro N condolences to his family but u almost jus ruined my whole night twin, thought u was talm bout the YouTuber DJ Ghost," one TikTok user noted.

Some TikTok users called out Jayythou, saying that his video also surprised them, as they thought DJ Ghost had passed away.

"YOU NEEDA BE MORE CAREFUL WITH YOUR WORDS BRUH," one fan stated.

"OMG broooo wtf... when I first read the title my fking heart stopped omfg.. please don't do that I thought the youtuber died!!!!" another fan wrote.

"Ngl I got happy it wasn't the Otha one den realized someone still died," one netizen added.

DJ Ghost has not responded to the viral death rumors as of the time of writing. Stay tuned for more updates on the content creator.