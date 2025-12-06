The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives challenge LDS norms as PR experts analyze the cast’s shift from tradition to spotlight

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 (Image via Instagram/@secretlivesonhulu)

Since its debut in 2024, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has generated significant attention within American reality television.

The series documents the lives of women with Mormon backgrounds as they navigate personal, professional and family experiences, often diverging from traditional expectations of LDS culture.

According to PR experts, the appeal stems from the juxtaposition of religious norms and public exposure. Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, told Fox News Digital:

“Antithetical to our macro-understanding of Mormon culture. Strict adherence to LDS teachings and practices couldn't be further from what is being portrayed on the show.”

The program’s cast has leveraged the platform to secure television appearances, reality show roles, Broadway opportunities and publishing deals.

The public spotlight on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Navigating tradition and media exposure

Cultural impact and public interest

The series has expanded the public profiles of its cast members.

Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck participated in Dancing With the Stars, Taylor Frankie Paul joined The Bachelorette, Leavitt is preparing for a Broadway debut in Chicago, and Mayci Neeley released a memoir.

The social media presence of the women has increased in parallel, reflecting heightened audience engagement. Diane Winston, professor at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School of Communications, explained to The New York Times that the cast has transformed their lifestyle into a "booming brand" by relying on their traditional roles as Mormon mothers and homemakers.

PR experts cite the combination of narrative tension and countercultural representation as contributing factors to the series’ visibility. Eldridge stated,

“There is both an element of escape — which most reality television viewers are looking for in the first place — as well as a curiosity about a group of 'Mormon wives' cutting against the proverbial grain, when it comes to traditional, conservative, ideology.”

Steve Honig, founder of The Honig Company, added that audiences are drawn to the relatability of the cast’s choices, explaining that people often feel they have to live by certain rules or guidelines because of what society puts on them. At the same time, these women choose to live their lives according to their own set of "rules."

Navigating religious and social norms

Several cast members have addressed the challenges that arise from their public exposure. Whitney Leavitt described difficulties in maintaining personal relationships, stating,

“It's hard because this is a new thing that we're trying to navigate, and with us navigating this new part of this dynamic and this relationship, there can be jealousy and comparison.”

Miranda McWhorter, who appeared in Season 2, noted the potential for tension with family and church connections, explaining that there is a level of "embarrassment" for some family members and church affiliates, which can also be hurtful.

McWhorter also highlighted the divergence from traditional Mormon expectations, stating that none of the characters depict the perfect stereotypical Mormon wife who fully abides by all church rules or lives exactly as expected.

Future trajectory of the series

PR experts anticipate that the series’ continuation will depend on the development of storylines that maintain viewer engagement. Honig stated,

“The longevity of the show will likely be determined by whether or not the storylines continue to mix the right ingredients together in such a way that audiences will still be interested.”

He added that ongoing conflicts and character arcs are necessary for sustained audience investment, concluding that viewers need to feel a vested interest in the cast members and the show, and that the drama should grow organically and develop new storylines to maintain the show’s status as a "cultural force."

Stay tuned for more updates.