What did Gene Deal say in the new Diddy documentary? Misa Hylton claims she and son Justin Combs are being harassed over paternity implications

Gene Deal has not responded to the statement of Misa Hylton (Image via Getty)

Misa Hylton has responded to the harassment she and Justin Combs have faced, following the release of the documentary "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" on Netflix. The fashion designer claimed that the ongoing issues have arisen from comments made by Gene Deal, the former security officer of Bad Boy Records.

According to The Shade Room, Gene Deal had once claimed that Diddy was not the father of Justin. He alleged that Justin was born to Anthony “Wolf” Jones, who was a bodyguard for Sean in the past.

Misa Hylton added the video of Gene’s claims in a now-deleted Instagram post. The Shade Room obtained a glimpse of the same on December 5. Hylton wrote that people close to her are well aware that she likes to maintain her privacy.







The popular stylist described the harassment towards her and Justin as “heartbreaking.” She added:



“The truth is: the public is being misled about me and my child. We’ve been dragged into something we never asked for…a cruel game built on rumors and agendas. Please take a moment before believing everything you hear. The most painful part is that this is happening because of men I once trusted to protect me, not harm me.”



Misa Hylton wrote that she and her son have been hurt by everything that happened. She further stated that anyone who analyzes the claims will understand that they are false, since the results would not be so good. With a hashtag emphasizing the protection of women and their children, Misa concluded by stating that the statement would be deleted.

Gene Deal said that his false claims about Misa Hylton’s son were a result of his feud with Diddy

As mentioned, Deal’s claims went viral due to a video that was also shared by Misa Hylton. Gene said in the clip that he was involved in a “war” with Sean Combs, adding that it was a situation where he was unaware of how he was responding.

Gene Deal stated that it was the dispute between him and Diddy, following which he spread rumors about Justin’s biological father, despite knowing the situations that would emerge from the same.



“For instance, you had on the internet that said that I said Wolf was Justin’s father. I never said that. Did I deny it? Did I act like I didn’t know? Yeah. You know why? Because anything that could hurt this… it was on from there. I know what was said hurt Justin, because I did not clarify it to nobody,” he added.



As of this writing, Gene Deal has not replied to the latest statement posted by Misa Hylton on social media. According to Vibe magazine, the latter is being approached by the director of the new Netflix documentary, Alex Stapleton, for similar shows that discuss Diddy's journey over the years. Justin also shared screenshots of the same on Instagram, which is now unavailable.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning premiered on Tuesday, December 2. It includes four episodes and has received generally positive responses.