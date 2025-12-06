Who was Xavier Zamarron? GoFundMe raises more than $12,000 for popular realtor and estate agent in wake of his death

Xavier Zamarron (Photo: Instagram/@thecowboyhatguy)

Xavier Zamarron passed away on November 28. His family has not revealed the popular real estate agent's cause of death. Xavier was 23 years old at the time of his passing.

According to his obituary, Xavier studied at Montgomery High School in San Diego and, after graduation, served in the Marine Corps. During his service, he bought his first home.

Xavier Zamarron's website states that he was fascinated by real estate and that on weekends, he worked as a general contractor. After his military service, the army veteran started his career in real estate. Xavier has worked at eXp Realty since January 2025. His goal was to provide 200,000 military families with homes by 2035.

Fellow realtor and content creator June Malan announced Zamarron's passing on December 4. The next day, an official announcement was made on Xavior's Instagram account.

In the caption, his family shared that they were launching a GoFundMe fundraiser to give Xavier Zamarron a proper memorial. Out of the $13,000 target, $12,040 has been collected so far.

"None of us could have ever imagined a loss so sudden and devastating. We want to honor Xavier with the memorial service and Catholic Mass he deserves, a tribute that reflects the love, pride, and impact he made in his short but powerful life," the GoFundMe description stated.

Xavier Zamarron's brother, friends, and teachers shared their tributes

The news of the 23-year-old's passing was shared on the Montgomery High School Alumni Facebook group. In the comment section, Xavier's friends shared their condolences.

His brother, Emerald Zamarron, thanked everyone for their well-wishes and asked for privacy. He said the family could not share the details of his sudden death as they were grieving.

"Thank you for the beautiful messages. Xavier was full of life and a person that made a mark in any place he stepped in. My brother was so loved by so may. Please refrain from asking any questions as a form of respect to his family as we are all grieving this immense loss. Thank you," Emerald wrote.

Kayla Lonzon, a friend of Xavier Zamarron, uploaded an edit of videos and pictures featuring him and noted that he was a talented mariachi musician.

"RIP Xavier!! Had the pleasure growing up with you! Xavier was such a light and funny to be around! And a talented mariachi player! Condolences to his family," Kayla noted.

Another close friend, Mario E Torres, shared that Xavier Zamarron called him the day he passed away. Torres said that he would keep their last conversation close to his heart.

"My dear friend Xavier reached out to me the day he left this world… that message stays with me. May he rest in peace. The Marine Wings he gifted me three years ago now carry a different weight… honor, memory, and a friendship I'll never forget," Mario stated.

Xavier Zamarron's teachers commented on both Facebook and Instagram. Many people came forward and shared fond memories of attending boot camp with Xavier.

The popular realtor is survived by his wife, mother, siblings, and nieces.