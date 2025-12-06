Did Ryan Serhant accept the investment deal teased in the Owning Manhattan season 2 cliffhanger? Details explored

Ryan Serhant (Image via Getty)

Owning Manhattan ends its second season with Ryan Serhant facing a major offer involving his company, SERHANT.

The finale shows him reviewing a contract from potential investors who want to invest in the brokerage in exchange for a share of ownership.

This moment closes the episode with the question: "Will he take the deal or walk away?"

Serhant has stated on the show that his schedule and workload impact his family time, and the offer appears to provide him with a way to shift some responsibility without slowing the company’s growth.

Season 2 follows him as he balances new projects, agents and clients with his responsibilities as a father. The finale pauses with Serhant sitting at the table, holding the pen but not signing on camera.

Outside the show, the answer to the cliffhanger is already known. Serhant later confirmed that he accepted a major investment led by Camber Creek, with support from Left Lane Capital.

He said the funds would support new tech efforts at the company, including an app called S.MPLE. Although the terms were not publicly shared, Serhant stated that he remains the CEO and majority owner of his business.

The deal offer that ended the Owning Manhattan season on a cliffhanger

Season 2 of Owning Manhattan follows Ryan Serhant as he works to expand SERHANT while balancing his personal schedule.

In the finale, investors approach him with an offer to place money into the brokerage. In exchange, they request a portion of ownership. The episode presents the offer as a turning point for Serhant, who says during the season that he “cannot be everywhere at once.”

The discussions build toward the final scene, where he sits in a conference room with the contract in front of him. Serhant previously mentioned that any major decision about the company would need to support long-term goals, saying he wants to “build something that lasts.”

The agents featured in the show react to the growing scale of the business, and the season highlights rising listings, office expansion and internal changes. The cliffhanger ends without revealing his decision to viewers.

The moment focuses on the potential risks of relinquishing part of the company and the possible relief of gaining additional support. The scene closes with Serhant still holding the pen, leaving the outcome for fans to learn outside the episode.

What did Ryan Serhant decide after filming ended?

After production wrapped, Ryan Serhant confirmed that he agreed to the investment. Camber Creek led the $45 million fundraising round, joined by Left Lane Capital.

In a public statement, Serhant said, “I’m proud to work with two leading venture capital firms,” noting that the investment would enable the company to expand into new technology initiatives. He also described the planned app S.MPLE as “Instacart for salespeople.”

The exact details of the agreement were not disclosed, and it is unknown how much ownership, if any, Serhant exchanged as part of the deal. He stated that he continues as CEO and majority owner across the company’s divisions.

The investment gives SERHANT additional resources, while the show leaves the choice unseen on-screen. The season 2 finale sets up a possible direction for future episodes, showing the pressure Serhant feels from both growth and family demands.

His real-life decision provides context for how the company may shift if the series returns. With the funding in place, SERHANT continues to expand its media, education and brokerage operations, supported by outside partners who joined after the events depicted in Season 2.

