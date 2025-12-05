Peter Zaitzeff scores a $20 million offer immediately after joining Serhant on Owning Manhattan

Peter Zaitzeff from Owning Manhattan (Image via Instagram/@netflix)

Following his high-profile introduction at 200 Amsterdam, newly hired sales director Peter Zaitzeff delivered fast results on Owning Manhattan Season 2 Episode 2 by securing a $20 million offer at the luxury tower — setting off strong reactions inside SERHANT as competition escalated across teams.

The fast-moving deal brought early proof of Ryan Serhant’s aggressive uptown expansion strategy.

It immediately intensified tensions among longtime SERHANT agents who were reeling from his decision to bypass internal candidates.

Owning Manhattan Season 2 Episode 2: Power moves at SERHANT

The episode began with agents still processing Ryan’s announcement that Peter — a former Corcoran star — would lead 200 Amsterdam.

Jordan March, visibly angry, confronted Ryan about being passed over. He said,



“I’ve been here since the very beginning. This is bullshit to me.”



While acknowledging Jordan’s talent, Ryan reiterated:



“The developer chose Peter for his experience.”



Peter eased into the launch tour showcasing full-floor residences, noting to a new client, “How cool is that?” as sweeping Hudson River views filled the screen.

He revealed feedback from Corcoran’s leadership when he resigned, saying they warned him that joining SERHANT was a mistake and called Ryan a “one-hit wonder.” He dismissed the criticism:



“Where’s the best opportunity for me to grow? That was with Ryan.”



Competition heightened as Jordan decided to bring buyers to 200 Amsterdam anyway, saying,



“Just because I didn’t get the project doesn’t mean I can’t sell this.”



Jess Taylor also defended her qualifications, telling colleagues she “sold out The Library… in record time” and had “studied new development from my first day on the job.”

Peter experienced both support and skepticism. Nile Lundgren pulled him aside:



“You have to bring energy. We are selling excitement.”



Peter privately pushed back, calling the advice unnecessary:



“Taking advice from him would be like taking advice from a parakeet.”



Then came the moment that shifted momentum.

Peter called Ryan:



“We got an offer on the full floor at 200.”



Ryan replied,



“Already?”



Peter confirmed a $19.5 million all-cash bid that originated from the launch event. Ryan celebrated the speed:



“Before they even have breakfast.”



But negotiations intensified when the development partner insisted on countering the higher. Ryan argued that publicly printed numbers mattered more than concessions:



“When people see this sold, they see it sold for 19.5 instead of 18.5.”



After brief strategizing, Ryan called the developer again:



“It’s a major win for the building and shows that people with this type of money are buying in the building.”



The developer agreed and eventually accepted the offer.

Peter and Ryan confirmed the number: $20 million. “Welcome to the building,” Ryan told him, punctuating it with an unconventional handshake:



“Not normally how I do it, but it still worked.”



Elsewhere on Owning Manhattan, momentum varied:



Tricia Lee leveraged a professional athlete’s interest in a Washington Square townhouse, calling the potential deal “a slam dunk.”

Genesis Suero and Nile Lundgren branded a Midtown luxury property as the “Yacht House,” highlighting designer craftsmanship and celebrity-adjacent marketing.

Chloe secured a $6.9 million offer in Tribeca after tense negotiations regarding furniture versus art and said, “Name me one person who could sell you a one-bedroom for close to seven million in Tribeca.”



However, tension peaked as Jenn called Ryan with a warning: the developer behind 15 West 96th Street threatened to pull the building unless Jordan Hurt was removed. She said,



“Either we take him off the project, or SERHANT loses the project.”



The episode ended with looming consequences — loyalty versus performance — establishing deeper stakes for Owning Manhattan Season 2 as internal battles reached leadership’s desk.

