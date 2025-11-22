"I was just very fearful": Owning Manhattan’s Jessica Markowski recalls learning a former client was charged with kidnapping and assault

Cast of Owning Manhattan (Image Via Getty)

Jessica Markowski, star of the Netflix real-estate reality show Owning Manhattan, whose second season debuts December 5 on Netflix, says her heart sank when she learned troubling news about a former client.

According to ABC News and multiple sources, Duplessie and Woeltz signed the one-year lease in April 2025.

The victim arrived in New York on May 6 and was held for approximately 17 days.

Just one month later, in May, Duplessie and his associate John Woeltz were arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault and coercion after allegedly holding an Italian tourist hostage in the same home.

According to ABC News and PEOPLE, the victim was tortured and detained inside the property while his passport and electronics were seized and threats made against his family.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Markowski said,



“At that moment, I was just very fearful. Like, am I involved? I was just really scared of what was going to come through all of this.”



She added that though she followed client‐vetting protocols, the events were totally out of her control.

With Duplessie held at Rikers Island and Woeltz released on bond, Markowski’s involvement was purely transactional, she arranged the lease.

However, the headline-making nature of the case has compelled her to reflect publicly on her professional duties, the risks of working in New York’s luxury market, and the emotional impact of being suddenly associated with criminal allegations.

Behind the scenes of Owning Manhattan and the SoHo Townhouse case







Owning Manhattan invites celebrity clients and high-end listings in New York City, showing the fast-paced world of luxury real estate and lavish townhouses.

Jessica Markowski emerged as a key cast member, known for her ambition and her work at real-estate firm Serhant.

Her season one arc included a company podcast controversy and personal growth.

Ahead of season two, the Duplessie/Woeltz case put a sharp spotlight on the stakes of her day-to-day work.

William Duplessie is described as a cryptocurrency investor who leased the SoHo townhouse in April.

In May, according to the New York Police Department and media reports, Duplessie and John Woeltz allegedly tortured a business associate to extract a bitcoin password.

NBC 4 reported the victim escaped by flagging down a traffic enforcement officer on May 23.

Both men pleaded not guilty.

Woeltz was released on $1 million bond in July.

According to People Magazine, Duplessie is being held at Otis Bantum Correctional Center on Rikers Island, with a court date set for December 10.

Markowski says she did “all the protocols” when taking him on as a client, but acknowledged,



“You don’t really know your clients so well… My job is to secure a home, and I don’t really know the underlying things that happen with their own personal business.”



The incident underscores how television and the real estate business can collide when things go wrong.

The case also highlights how luxury real-estate agents often face hidden risks when dealing with high-profile or wealthy clients whose private lives remain unknown.

Markowski said the experience reminded her of how unpredictable the industry can be and hopes that season two will showcase her resilience and commitment to rebuilding trust with viewers.

Stay tuned for more updates.