Special Forces: World's Toughest Test's Reyes publicly addresses the claims linking him to Denise Richards

Denise Richards (Image Via Getty)

Rudy Reyes, the instructor on the reality show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, has come forward to address public claims that link him to Denise Richards.

The show features celebrities pushed to their limits under military-style training.

Reyes told the press that he has “respect and pride” in himself and denied any inappropriate conduct.

The alleged affair claim was made by Richards’ estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, in a letter and interviews after filing for divorce in July.

The letter says the alleged affair lasted six months and mentions evidence found on Richards’ phone.

Richards has denied the affair and subsequently obtained a permanent restraining order against Phypers, who has denied the abuse allegations.

He stated,

"I never physically harmed Denise Richards… I never threatened to harm her… I did not threaten to kill anybody".

However, sources also note he made counter-allegations about Richards.

Reyes, a former United States Recon Marine and father of two, emphasised he would never jeopardise trust on set.

The show airs on FOX and streams on Hulu. Season 3 premiered January 8, 2025.

A spokesperson for the production has declined to comment publicly on the dispute.

The timing of these claims comes shortly after the completion of Season 4 production and ahead of the new episodes.

Reyes’ firm denial seeks to put the allegations behind him, allowing him to focus on his role of training recruits in the show’s intense challenges.

In-depth: Denise Richards, Rudy Reyes and the ‘Special Forces’ show

Denise Richards joined Season 3 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test as a celebrity recruit after the show’s earlier seasons established its reputation for brutal, military-style tasks.

The series adapts the format of the British SAS: Who Dares Wins and is filmed in challenging locations such as Wales.

It pushes recruits through sleep deprivation, hunger, extreme obstacles and mental tests.

Richards ruptured both breast implants from the bridge jump.

However, she also had concerns about four previously repaired hernias.

She was medically withdrawn from the show, but the article should clarify she "wanted to stay" and consulted doctors about continuing

She also revealed past traumatic experiences and said she joined the show to challenge her fears.

Over 30 celebrities have taken part in the show’s first three seasons.

Rudy Reyes is a key figure on the program.

As an instructor he guides recruits through the toughest parts of the course and carries the responsibility for their safety and performance.

The alleged claims by Aaron Phypers link Richards and Reyes during the filmed season.

How ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ became a spotlight for celebrity pressure

The challenges push their body and mind, creating moments that feel very real on screen.

The show also brings personal issues into the public eye, like Denise Richards’ injury during a high-impact jump.

Recruits face freezing dives, heavy carries, blindfolded climbs and pressure tests.

With no phones or comforts, emotions rise quickly, and relationships become intense.

This setup amplifies rumours and off-screen claims even more, as viewers are aware of the immense stress the cast is under.

The show stays popular because celebrities face honest, difficult moments they cannot hide from.

Stay tuned for more updates.