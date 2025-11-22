"Made my heart ache": Team Japan's Yushin Okami addresses his Physical: Asia exit

On November 22, Team Japan’s Yushin Okami acknowledged the team’s elimination from Physical: Asia, sharing an emotional reflection with fans after the Netflix competition concluded.
In an Instagram post featuring a photograph of his molded torso from the show, Okami wrote,
“188cm, 99kg, 44 years old. A torso that represents my current self. Breaking it made my heart ache.”
The post came after Team Korea was crowned the winner of Physical: Asia.
Okami’s message openly addressed how deeply the exit affected him, with the imagery of the shattered torso symbolizing the conclusion of Team Japan’s journey on Physical: Asia.
His post highlighted how much the competition meant to him both personally and professionally, as he trained and led Team Japan through five quests across the season.
Team Japan’s elimination took place during Quest 5: Castle Conquest, the penultimate challenge of Physical: Asia.
The team was unable to pull the final castle gate up in time, preventing them from completing the course.
As a result, Team Japan exited the competition just before the finale.
The Castle Conquest challenge marked the final appearance of Team Japan on Physical: Asia, ending a run that included multiple team victories and physically demanding missions across the season.
Their departure in Quest 5 meant that the final battle for the Physical: Asia title would proceed without them.
Following that exit, Physical: Asia went on to crown Team Korea as winners.
Yushin Okami’s Instagram post quickly drew attention from fans and fellow contestants.
The photo, which displayed his molded torso on Physical: Asia, was used to illustrate the culmination of his effort and dedication throughout the season.
Team Australia’s Dom Tomasso reacted to the post, writing:
“Beast when I grow up, I wanna be like you.”
Meanwhile, Physical: Asia producer Jang Ho-gi left a one-word comment under the post:
“Legend”
Both comments drew significant support from fans, acknowledging Okami’s leadership throughout the competition.
Okami had previously expressed admiration for Team Japan’s resilience during Physical: Asia.
In a prior update, he referred to the contestants as “warriors” and described the competition as “A relentless series of tough battles.”
From the early weeks of Physical: Asia, Team Japan became a focal point for viewers due to the team’s disciplined approach and high level of conditioning.
As captain, Okami served as both a strategic leader and a motivator for the group, guiding the team through multiple challenges that tested their strength, endurance, teamwork and problem-solving skills.
Despite their Quest 5 exit, Team Japan remained widely discussed among fans after the finale, particularly regarding their performance across the mid-season quests.
