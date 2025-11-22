"Made my heart ache": Team Japan's Yushin Okami addresses his Physical: Asia exit

Yushin Okami (Image via Getty)

On November 22, Team Japan’s Yushin Okami acknowledged the team’s elimination from Physical: Asia, sharing an emotional reflection with fans after the Netflix competition concluded.

In an Instagram post featuring a photograph of his molded torso from the show, Okami wrote,



“188cm, 99kg, 44 years old. A torso that represents my current self. Breaking it made my heart ache.”



The post came after Team Korea was crowned the winner of Physical: Asia.

Okami’s message openly addressed how deeply the exit affected him, with the imagery of the shattered torso symbolizing the conclusion of Team Japan’s journey on Physical: Asia.

His post highlighted how much the competition meant to him both personally and professionally, as he trained and led Team Japan through five quests across the season.







Physical: Asia’s: Inside Team Japan’s Quest 5 exit

Team Japan’s elimination took place during Quest 5: Castle Conquest, the penultimate challenge of Physical: Asia.

The team was unable to pull the final castle gate up in time, preventing them from completing the course.

As a result, Team Japan exited the competition just before the finale.

The Castle Conquest challenge marked the final appearance of Team Japan on Physical: Asia, ending a run that included multiple team victories and physically demanding missions across the season.

Their departure in Quest 5 meant that the final battle for the Physical: Asia title would proceed without them.

Following that exit, Physical: Asia went on to crown Team Korea as winners.

Okami’s emotional post-elimination message

Yushin Okami’s Instagram post quickly drew attention from fans and fellow contestants.

The photo, which displayed his molded torso on Physical: Asia, was used to illustrate the culmination of his effort and dedication throughout the season.

Team Australia’s Dom Tomasso reacted to the post, writing:



“Beast when I grow up, I wanna be like you.”



Meanwhile, Physical: Asia producer Jang Ho-gi left a one-word comment under the post:



“Legend”



Both comments drew significant support from fans, acknowledging Okami’s leadership throughout the competition.

Okami had previously expressed admiration for Team Japan’s resilience during Physical: Asia.

In a prior update, he referred to the contestants as “warriors” and described the competition as “A relentless series of tough battles.”

Team Japan’s season impact

From the early weeks of Physical: Asia, Team Japan became a focal point for viewers due to the team’s disciplined approach and high level of conditioning.

As captain, Okami served as both a strategic leader and a motivator for the group, guiding the team through multiple challenges that tested their strength, endurance, teamwork and problem-solving skills.

Despite their Quest 5 exit, Team Japan remained widely discussed among fans after the finale, particularly regarding their performance across the mid-season quests.

Stay tuned for more updates.