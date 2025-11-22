Where was Murdaugh: Death in the Family filmed? All shooting locations revealed

Murdaugh: Death in the Family © Hulu

Murdaugh: Death in the Family's finale, The Man in the Glass, premiered on November 19, 2025. Based on journalist Mandy Matney's Murdaugh Murders Podcast, the series provides an inside look at the murder investigation.

Famous South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh is the protagonist. In 2021, he was accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. Matney investigates her blog case and creates her podcast while the justice system builds its case against the suspected family annihilator. Murdaugh: Death in the Family was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, despite the events taking place in the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

Looking into filming locations of Murdaugh: Death in the Family

Atlanta, Georgia

Murdaugh: Death in the Family was primarily filmed in the metro Atlanta area, known for its growing film industry and tax incentives for film productions. Key scenes were shot at various outdoor sets and local landmarks throughout the Atlanta metro area.



The Assembly Atlanta studio complex in Doraville served as a major filming location for the series. This facility provided sound stages and other areas crucial for constructing the indoor sets. Scenes depicting interiors, such as the courtroom and various rooms within the estate, were shot at this complex.

Filming on soundstages

In addition to outdoor scenes, Murdaugh: Death in the Family also filmed several sequences on indoor soundstages. While these sets aren't actual locations, they provided the production team with control over the environment. This was to make sure that each scene was shot with the exact mood and aesthetic required for the storyline.

The Murdaugh family's demise was replicated on Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Georgia. The producers utilized Georgia textures to recreate the landscapes of South Carolina and the Bahamas.

Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton, Georgia, portrayed a luxurious Bahamas resort. After the boat crash, a fictional family vacation was filmed here. Production held community events and memorial services at Marietta's St. James Episcopal Church.

4147 Moselle Road property: Here's what happened to the house

The notorious Moselle Farm at 4147 Moselle Road in Islandton, South Carolina, has a complicated history after Alex Murdaugh's 2021 double murders. In February 2022, the 1,770-acre estate with a hunting lodge, river frontage and dog kennels was listed for sale. Alex Murdaugh's high-profile trial included a jury visit to the site of the crime.

Despite the tragedy, the estate sold for $3.9 million in March 2023. The vast land was bought by local farmers James Ayer and Jeffrey Godley. Revenue from this sale was crucial for court-mandated settlements. The Beach family and other civil claimants received $2.86 million from the boat crash, with Alex's son, Buster Murdaugh, receiving $530,000. The settlements raised more money by auctioning the property's personal belongings, including furniture and unique items like a Yeti cup and the murderers' sofa set, before the land sale.

Post purchase, the new owners divided the land equally. In October 2023, the custom-built Moselle Estate House and its 21 acres of surrounding land, excluding the dog kennels, were put up for sale for $1.95 million. They kept most of the land. In February 2024, Alex Blair, a businessman, bought the house for $1 million. Blair put the house up for sale in September 2025 for $2.2 million.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family is available to stream on Hulu.