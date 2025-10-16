Is Buster Murdaugh a lawyer? A look into Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son’s life

Buster Murdaugh's father was convicted of murdering his mother and brother [Title card of Murdaugh: Death in the Family] (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Murdaugh: Death in the Family premiered on Hulu on Wednesday, October 15, and reignited interest in the infamous 2021 case.

Richard Alexander "Alex" Murdaugh, a South Carolina lawyer, was accused of murdering his wife, Maggie, and their younger son, Paul, in 2021 in Islandton, Colleton County. The former attorney is now serving two life sentences following the conviction in March 2023.

Alex and Maggie’s older son, Buster Murdaugh, also testified during the trial, defending his father. During his testimony, the victims’ son and brother also admitted that he was residing in Rock Hill with his girlfriend, and rushed down after being informed about the murders.

After the trial ended, Buster Murdaugh (Richard Alexander “Buster” Murdaugh, Jr.) stayed away from the public eye. Based on his Instagram bio, Murdaugh Jr. is an alumnus of Wofford College, from where he graduated in 2018. He later attempted to pursue a law degree, but failed.

According to Today.com, Buster, like his father, enrolled at the University of South Carolina School of Law. After his first year, Alex Murdaugh’s son was reportedly expelled due to low grades and plagiarism, per court records obtained by The Wall Street Journal. Eventually, Buster didn’t become a lawyer.

Buster Murdaugh’s family allegedly attempted to get him readmitted to the University of South Carolina School of Law

Alex’s older son was pursuing a law degree to become a fifth-generation lawyer. After his expulsion, the Murdaugh Family allegedly tried to hire a high-powered lawyer to get Buster readmitted to the University of South Carolina School of Law.

According to The Post and Courier, a jailhouse phone call featured Alex discussing how the family allegedly paid $60,000 to the unnamed lawyer. According to the state, the upfront payment was $30,000, and an additional $30,000 payment was due if Buster Murdaugh was readmitted.

In another call published by The Post and Courier, Alex is heard telling his son:

“You need to get ready for this law school, now, OK. I mean, you’ve got to really buckle down. You’ve got to treat it like a job. You’re going to have to read these cases two and three times if you don’t fully understand them. Because you know there’s not going to be another chance.”

The outlets reported that Buster Murdaugh was conditionally readmitted to the law school, but he seemingly didn’t pursue his studies after his father’s legal troubles escalated. Alex was also faced with several charges related to financial crimes and was ultimately debarred.

Buster Murdaugh, who has kept a low profile since his father’s trial, married his longtime girlfriend, Brooklynn White, in May 2025. Previously, he also sued Netflix and Warner Bros. over the documentary series "Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal."

Buster had accused the streaming service of implying that he was falsely accused of the murder of a high school classmate, Stephen Smith.