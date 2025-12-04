"We are now entering our 'Grandma Winter' era" - Internet reacts to Charli XCX sharing that her Spotify Wrapped listening age is 75

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Charli XCX attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Spotify is back with the much-awaited Wrapped feature, and Charli XCX revealed her Spotify Wrapped listening age to be 75. The internet was soon taken by storm, and netizens flooded social media platforms with their reactions to the singer's post that she made on her Instagram stories. Here are some popular responses found on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One user reacted to Charli's Wrapped listening age and wrote,

"'Brat Summer' is officially over, we are now entering our 'Grandma Winter' era where we knit and listen to jazz! 👵🧶☕ She really said 'I gave you the club bangers, now let me listen to my classical music in peace' 🎻💤."

Another netizen tweeted,

"Listening age 75 but serving 22-year-old chaos… the duality is insane."

"Ngl, she's just vibing with the golden oldies. Age is just a number, especially when you're bopping to classics!" exclaimed a netizen.

"75? That's iconic, I love it 😳," wrote another fan.

For the unversed, determining the listening age feature is a new one that has been introduced in Spotify Wrapped this year. Meanwhile, a lot of other netizens and fans had reacted to Charli XCX's Spotify Wrapped version. A user tweeted,

"This is superb old is gold!"

"Charli XCX having a Wrapped age of 75 is iconic," added a fan.

"75? that's wild. guess she's been deep in the jazz archives or something legend," commented a netizen.

Exploring more about some interesting features of this year's Spotify Wrapped

As previously mentioned, there are a few features that have been newly introduced in Spotify Wrapped. One such feature includes determining the listening age of the Spotify user. Wrapped now also allows the user to be a part of an interactive quiz to guess their top song of this year.

Spotify Wrapped has adopted a new feature that primarily caters to those who use the app mostly to listen to podcasts. A new feature has been introduced for such users to identify the most heard podcast genre. To make the experience more personal, users even get a message from their top podcaster. Two new features that have been added to Spotify Wrapped are "Wrapped Party" and "Wrapped Club."

Wrapped Party is a friendly competition that allows a user to compete with their friends based on listening styles and data. The party can include the user and up to nine friends that they choose. The awards include many categories, like the one who streamed the most minutes, the one who discovered more new artists, and the one who's most obsessed with their top artist.

The Wrapped Club feature places the users in different clubs based on their music taste. The clubs available are Cloud State Society, Grit Collective, Serotonin, Full Charge Crew, Cosmic Stereo Club, and Soft Hearts Club. The users even get one of the following roles in each club: leader, scout, archivist, curator, collector, recruiter, loyalist, supporter, broadcaster, and specialist.

Many Spotify users are now using the feature to witness the personalized experience with Spotify Wrapped.