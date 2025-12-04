Did Ray J Really Hold a Gun During the Confrontation With Princess Love’s Cousins?

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Ray J attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Ray J recently opened up about a scary moment at his place, where things got intense after Princess Love’s cousin showed up with her spouse - unannounced - and demanded to take the kids. He grabbed a gun because he was afraid, yet claimed he didn’t point it at anybody, clarifying the whole scene spiraled fast and wasn’t how people first thought.

Still, he said that even with tensions at their highest and communication now limited to text, he still has love for her. Since the incident, Princess has publicly criticized him, calling him “more than a drunk” and alleging he was previously found naked in bed with another woman while the children were present, according to TMZ.

Ray J says the incident started over intoxicated relatives near his kids

Ray J shared his take on the messy scene from his livestream, saying he went into his personal bedroom to make clear he wouldn’t allow drunk people around his kids - pointing fingers at Princess Love’s family.

Instead of hanging back, two guests ended up upstairs close to his kid, acting rowdy, aggressive, and totally disrespectful for folks just supposed to assist with pre-Thanksgiving setup. Things got worse once Love’s cousin and her spouse trailed him into the room; he admitted holding a gun but stressed he never meant to shoot.

At that point, Princess snatched their daughter, Melody, while the cousin tried grabbing their son and her husband lunged at Ray J, triggering cops flooding the home. He counted roughly 20 officers - all packing weapons, which left his kids terrified. Even though footage shows him grabbing a gun and yelling threats, Ray J insists he’d never point it at someone - not even at Princess.

