"Wicked" fan accuses Cynthia Erivo of quoting Ariana Grande in her memoir "Simply More" without attributing her

Weeks after Cynthia Erivo's memoir, Simply More, was published, a reader has pointed out that it has quoted Ariana Grande without attribution.

According to a report by The Washington Post, the reader - Cassie Plumridge - who claims to be a longtime Wicked fan, pointed out a passage from Chapter 42 in th book, that read:

"I’ve been a specimen in a petri dish since I was a teenager. I’ve heard it all, every version of what’s wrong with me. And when I fix it, then it’s wrong for different reasons. Maybe you’ve felt the same?"

It continues:

"If you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone’s granny says, Oh, my god, you look skinnier, what’s wrong?Or someone else says, You look heavier, what happened? That is uncomfortable and horrible no matter where it’s happening. This ease in making remarks is really dangerous for all parties involved."

Plumridge then notes that Erivo's co-star in the musical had used very similar words in an interview about the movie that aired in December 2024. The interview, which was hosted by Frech journalist and content creator, Sally, also included Cynthia herself.

After Cassie's accusation, Flatiron Books - the publishing house behind Erivo's memoir - came forward with an apologetic statement to justify that passage, writing:

"A chapter introduction, which included correct attribution, was inadvertently left out of the book. We have immediately updated the file to the corrected version, which will be used going forward in all formats including all future printings of the physical book."

For the unversed, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have worked side-by-side for two installations of the Wicked musical directed by Jon M. Chu. Cynthia plays Elphaba in the movies, while Grande plays Glinda.

The second movie - Wicked: For Good - dropped in the box office last month, on November 21, 2025.

​ Wicked director defended Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's friendship at a Q&A

While a fan might've accused Cynthia Erivo of quoting Ariana Grande without attribution in her memoir, it has little impact on the actresses' friendship. The director of their musical certainly believes so.

In a screening and Q&A for his recent Wicked: For Good at an American Cinematheque (on Monday night), Jon M. Chu addressed the harsh criticism Erivo and Grande's deep friendship had been receiving. Chu said:

"For us to be at a time when you can have these two amazing women emerge from their shells to share love and friendship and the importance of that, unabashedly, no cynicism; to be able to share that vulnerability and wounds with the world, knowing people are going to come out with their knives, shame on people who put that down."

Chu further praised his leading ladies for "sharing a real friendship" that blossomed on the sets of Wicked, and stated that it should be honored by everyone.