"I say we do it tomorrow" - Candace Owens delightfully accepts TPUSA's invitation of a face-to-face sit-down to confront accusations over Charlie Kirk

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 03: Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on May 03, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on May 03, 2022. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Months after Candace Owens put forward multiple conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie Kirk's assassination on her podcast, TPUSA has responded.

🚨 BREAKING: Candace Owens ACCEPTS TPUSA's invitation for a face-face to sit down to confront her accusations against them: "YAAAAAAAAYYYYY!!! I accept it with whistles & bells. I fully accept. I say let's do it tomorrow."



She then ends by joking: "My only ground rule is no…

A representative of the organization - Blake Neff - acknowledged her recent accusations about TPUSA being involved in Kirk's murder, announcing a livestream in Phoenix in which they would address her "false accusations" made against them, as well as Charlie's friends and family.

He further added:

"Our motivation for doing this out of any obligation to Candace. It is about honoring Charlie. We feel a deep responsibility to protect his legacy and the truth. I feel that - I owe Charlie everything in my life... And that is why we feel compelled to speak clearly and openly now."

After Owens replayed the clip on her show, she reacted to it with excitement about the fact it was finally happening, adding:

"I'm the right person to sit across from you and to ask you questions, right? Some things that you told me on that day, they're not adding up. I think the entire world would like to see this discussion. You can pick the place, you can pick the time. I say we do it tomorrow."

Candace went on to say that she didn't need to plan things or involve lawyers, but instead put forward her most "authentic" self. She even suggested that they could raise money for this conversation from the public because "that's how badly the world is demanding it," then added:

"I accept it, with whistles and bells and everything. I say let's do it tomorrow... and my only ground rule is no assassinations... You can't pretend you're going to do it and then Candace dies in a mysterious accident, okay?"

Whether or not TPUSA agrees to have this livestream on Friday, December 5, as Candace demanded, remains to be seen.

​ Candace Owens claimed Charlie Kirk was "betrayed" by the TPUSA leadership earlier this week

I received information last night that put the final pieces together for me.



I now can say with full confidence that I believe Charlie Kirk was betrayed by the leadership of Turning Point USA and some of the very people who eulogized him on stage.



Yes I will be naming names… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 2, 2025

The proposition of a livestream comes from TPUSA's Blake Neff as a reaction to Candace Owens' most recent theory about Charlie Kirk's death.

On Wednesday, December 3, Owens wrote on X that she could say with "full confidence" that Kirk was "betrayed by the leadership of Turning Point USA and some of the very people who eulogized him on stage".

The podcaster also threatened to name names and show evidence supporting her claims. Her tweet went viral soon afterwards, having over 14 million views, 19K retweets, and 7.5K comments.

Charlie Kirk was shot at the Utah Valley University campus on September 10, 2025. The FBI captured 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as his suspect shooter, who is currently being tried for the same in court.