Who is Joey Valence? Hip-hop artist calls out the DHS for using their music without consent to promote ICE

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Joey Vance of Joey Valence and Brae performs onstage on day 1 of the 2025 Shaky Knees Music Festival at Piedmont Park on September 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

On Thursday, December 4, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posted a video promoting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), featuring "HOOLIGANG" by Joey Valence and Brae.

This winter, the forecast calls for ICE. pic.twitter.com/OOAKktQD0I — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 3, 2025

The clip features multiple ICE agents at its New York facility in Buffalo, alongside still images of armored vehicles with additional agents riding them. As it ends, the blank screen with the DHS seal features the ICE's official site, join.ice.gov, which is mentioned on it.

The DHS captioned it: "This winter, the forecast calls for ICE."

As the tweet continues to gain more views, the creators of its soundtracks are apparently not thrilled about it. Soon after it went live, Joey Valence expressed his disgust over the fact that their music "was used without our knowledge or consent to promote I.C.E."

I’m disgusted to see our music was used without our knowledge or consent to promote I.C.E.. To be clear this video does NOT represent my OR JVB’s thoughts or beliefs in any form and we are actively working to have it taken down. — JOEY VALENCE (@JoeyValence) December 4, 2025

Clarifying that the DHS video didn't reflect his thoughts or beliefs, Valence claimed to be working towards taking it down.

For the unversed, Joey Valence, born Joseph Bertolino, is a Pennsylvania-based hip-hop artist recognized for his punk rap duo, JVB, also known as Joey Valence & Brae. The "Brae" in their duo stands for Braedan Lugue.

Lugue and Bertolino crossed paths in college at Pennsylvania State University, where they became friends and started making music together soon after. Their debut track, Crank It Up, was released in 2021. JVB is signed to RCA Records.

Joey Valence & Brae have released three albums to date, with their most recent one, Hyperyouth, dropping on August 15, 2025.

Sabrina Carpetner also condemned the government over an ICE video this week

Bye-bye 👋😍 pic.twitter.com/MS9OJKjVdX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 1, 2025

This isn't the first time that the use of popular songs in ICE videos has pissed their creators off. A similar thing happened earlier this week, when the White House used Sabrina Carpenter's Juno as the soundtrack for a video featuring ICE arresting immigrants.

Clearly unhappy with the video, the Espresso singer highlighted her disassociation from it in a tweet, writing:

"this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

Despite Carpenter's complaint, the video wasn't taken down. In fact, doubling down on their choice, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson addressed the Grammy-winning singer in her statement, saying:

"Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?"

Unlike Sabrina Carpenter, who spoke out against the unpermitted use of her song, Taylor Swift chose to stay silent when her latest hit, The Fate of Ophelia, was used in a video posted on TikTok by the White House.