What happened to Laura Woods? Health struggles explored following on-air collapse

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: TNT Sports presenter Laura Woods prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on February 1, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

British TV commentator Laura Woods suddenly collapsed during a live soccer broadcast in Southampton, England, on Tuesday, December 2, shocking viewers.

Only a few minutes into the program, the 38-year-old collapsed on air and was caught by her co-hosts Ian Wright and Anita Asante. After a while, presenter Katie Shanahan clarified that Laura had fallen ill.

"As you have probably noticed, we don’t have the wonderful Laura Woods because she’s just been taken ill, but she’s in very good hands, so I’m stepping in at late notice," Katie said, according to The Times.

Laura woods faints live on air but Ian Wright saves her just in time 💪⭐

pic.twitter.com/izmJVfnYlW — AlexCam (@followalexcam) December 2, 2025

This incident follows a similar disruption in 2024, when Laura was briefly unable to cover the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight because she accidentally smashed a glass lampshade on her head and sustained injuries on her face and arm.

"Just wanted to explain my absence from the telly for a little while, to be totally transparent and avoid any speculation. I had an accident last weekend at a holiday cottage. I swung a pillow and hit a large, glass lampshade hanging from the ceiling above me, which shattered and cut my face and arms, but luckily missed my eye," Laura wrote on her Instagram at the time.

She went on to express gratitude to multiple people, including her fiancé, former Love Island U.K. star Adam Collard, "for being my hero that day, acting so quickly and not leaving my side since and to his family for taking care of me in a time when I was petrified," to "my agents Alex Maguire and Matthew Odonohue at CAA who searched for the best help immediately," and to "Dr Yannis Alexandrides and his wonderful medical assistant Zuzanna at 111 who opened their emergency surgery and came in on their days off."

"Gosh, that was a bit weird": Laura Woods shares health update

After fainting on air, Laura Woods shared a health update on her Instagram stories the same day and confirmed that she was "ok" after "the wonderful paramedics at [St. Mary's] has said it's probably a virus, just need a bit of rest & hydration."

"Gosh, that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone," Woods wrote.

She continued:

"I'm really embarrassed that happened on TV, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. And to Wrighty and Neets for catching me and sorry again."

Meanwhile, Adam Collard also shared an update on Woods' health on X.

"Laura is all ok and with the right people. Thank you for all of your kind messages 🤍," he wrote.

Woods and Collard got engaged in 2024 and welcomed their son, Leo, in January 2025.

"And just like that…💍💫 You make me happy @adamcollard 🤍 Thank you @carbisbayestate - the place we fell in love and now the place we got engaged, you made it so special 🥹 What a summer x," Laura wrote on Instagram, announcing her engagement.

Stay tuned for more updates.