What sparked Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's shocking split? Producer reportedly had secret conversations the RHOA alum "had no idea" about

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 17: (L-R) Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend the broadway opening night of "The Wiz" at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss announced that she was separating from her husband, Todd Tucker, on November 21. Now, new allegations are coming out about the couple's split and the reason that prompted the reality TV star to split from her husband.

People reported on December 3 that an exclusive source revealed that Burruss and Tucker had been having marriage problems for some time before the split.

The Real Housewives star allegedly found out that her estranged husband had been talking to other women behind her back and she wasn't happy about that.

Burruss also admitted during a November 24 Amazon Live that the marriage problem between her and Tucker had been "brewing for a while." At the moment, she said, "it's a pretty crazy time" and that she has been going "up and down" and is "all over the place."

Talking about the divorce in the live video, she said:

"Obviously, going through a divorce is definitely not the easiest thing. Sometimes you're cool, then sometimes you have your moments of sadness."

She confirmed to People that she filed for divorce on November 21.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker recently spent Thanksgiving together despite their divorce

Estranged couple Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker recently reunited to spend Thanksgiving together shortly after confirming that they are going to divorce.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a group shot of the family gathering on her Instagram on November 27.

She was in the picture alongside her 23-year-old daughter Riley, Todd Tucker's 29-year-old daughter Kaela, and the estranged couple's two children: 9-year-old Ace and 6-year-old Blaze.

She expressed enjoyment in reuniting with the entire family for Thanksgiving in the caption for the post, writing:

"Happy Thanksgiving! I truly enjoyed my day with my fam. I hope you enjoyed yours! Now I feel stuffed like a turkey & need to lay down."

Todd Tucker wasn't in the photo, but Kandi Burruss explained that he "came earlier" to eat with everyone, but he was no longer there when they took the picture. She said "he wasn't left out or anything like that."

As for their divorce, Todd Tucker recently requested primary custody of their two kids. He's also questioning their prenup. Just a day before they reunited for Thanksgiving, on November 26, Tucker filed a response to Burruss' divorce petition.

He argued that the Real Housewives star tends to have "out-of-state work obligations" and their two songs are currently with him in Georgia.

He noted in the filing that if they can't reach a custody deal, he will be "seeking primary physical custody, joint legal custody, and final decision-making authority" of their kids.

He also claimed in the filing that he was pressured to sign the prenup he signed before their April 2014 wedding without proper legal representation.

They are not questioning the "enforceability" of the prenup because of that. He is also demanding "division of all marital assets" and alimony if the prenup is voided.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker had been married for 11 years before announcing their divorce.