Who won Jeopardy! on Tuesday, December 2, 2025?

Jeopardy! (Image via YouTube)

Jeopardy! season 42 game 63 premiered on Tuesday, December 3, 2025, and saw the one-day champion Libby Jones, who ended Harrison Whitaker's streak of winning 14 games consecutively.

The 44-year-old staff recruiter, who had won $24,801, entered the stage to play against two new challengers: Eli Selzer, a post-production manager from Los Angeles, California, and Anne Martyn, a high school English teacher originally from Los Gatos, California.

The Final Jeopardy! question for Tuesday, December 2, 2025, in the last round was from the category “Celebrities” reading:

An Ivy League grad, actress & author, she was Vogue’s youngest cover girl at 14 & was called the Face of the 1980s

All three players answered it correctly (Who is Brooke Shields?), but as the Davenport, Florida, native wagered big, she became the two-day champion of Jeopardy! with a total score of $70,802. While Eli wagered $25,201, Anne scored $2,200.

Jeopardy! episode highlights: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

1.) Jeopardy! Round

Categories for the first round of Jeopardy! included: You Can Count on Geography, All Kinds of Sports, Charity Fundraisers, __of __, Pulp Fiction, and Rick Astley Would Never.

The first Daily Double was for $1,000 from the category "_ OF _ " which was a 3-word phrase for the legal responsibility for demonstrating guilt.

Eli opened his pot, making a hot start. He dominated the board early by answering the first Daily Double correctly on the 17th pick of the round and taking a big lead.

Meanwhile, Libby earned the second spot, and Anne came third. By the time the round wrapped, all 30 clues had been played, with Eli building a dominating lead. The scores were:

Eli Selzer: $14,600

Libby Jones: $3,000

Anne Martyn: $600

The statistics were:

Eli Selzer: 15 Correct, 0 Incorrect, Daily Doubles: 1/1 (+$6,000)

Libby Jones: 9 Correct, 1 Incorrect

Anne Martyn: 3 Correct, 1 Incorrect

2.) Double Jeopardy! Round

Categories for this round of Jeopardy! included: African-American Firsts, Episode One TV, It’s Astronomical, Fireside Chats, UNESCO Cities of Literature, Anagrams of Each Other

Libby found the first Daily Double correct early in “African-American Firsts” under the $2,000 clue on the 5th pick, closing the gap between her and Eli. She also got the last Daily Double in “It’s Astronomical” under the $1,200 clue, on the 12th pick, with a margin of $4,200 more than Eli.

Now, all clues in the round were played, and Libby was leading with a narrow edge heading into Final Jeopardy! The scores by the end of this round were:

Libby Jones: $25,200

Eli Selzer: $23,000

Anne Martyn: $2,200

The statistics were:

Libby Jones: 25 Correct, 1 Incorrect, 2/2 on Daily Doubles (+$7,400 total)

Eli Selzer: 25 Correct, 2 Incorrect

Anne Martyn: 4 Correct, 1 Incorrect

3.) Final Jeopardy! Round

The correct response in the "celebrities" category was: Who is Brooke Shields?

All three players answered correctly. Anne played it safe, as she didn’t bet anything. Eli had bet $2,201 and finished with $25,201, while Libby made the highest wager, winning it and continuing her winning streak for a second day.

The Final scores were:

Libby Jones: $46,001 (2-day total: $70,802)

Eli Selzer: $25,201

Anne Martyn: $2,200

Libby Jones will appear on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, on Jeopardy! to play against two new contestants.

Stay tuned for more updates.