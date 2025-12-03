Are Greta and Matthew still together after her shocking admission on 90 Day Fiancé?

Greta and Matthew (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way follows people who left their home country to live with their partner. In Season 7, Greta and Matthew’s story became one of the main arcs, and by Episode 13, which aired on December 1, 2025, they seemed to be moving toward a breakup.

Greta said, “For the past six months, we did not feel very connected, and there was definitely a decline in the relationship. So, I started to wonder if he isn’t my person.”

This led to the serious talk she later had with Matthew.

Greta then sat down with Matthew and tried to explain how she felt. She told him she felt guilty about her emotions and that she believed he was one of the greatest people she had met.

She said she had not been fair to him and that she was grateful for everything he had done for her. She then shared the truth she had been holding in and told him she did not think she loved him anymore.

They did not officially end their relationship in Episode 13, but the scene showed that their future together was uncertain, with many answers left for later episodes and the Tell All.

Greta’s confession and the turning point in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Greta’s words in Episode 13 showed what she had been feeling for months. During the talk, she told Matthew,

“You deserve the world, and you deserve to be really happy, and you deserve to be with someone who loves you to the most that their heart can handle.”

After saying this, she repeated the key line, “The honest truth is, I don’t think I love you anymore.” This became the defining moment of the episode.

Before this talk, Greta’s worries had been building. At one point, she said, “Since I arrived in England, things have been up and down.” She also said that she and Matthew were “on different pages about everything, like money, where we’re going to live, and the future.”

These problems made her question whether they still shared the same goals.

Greta had also been unsure about how her life would look if she stayed. Moving to a new country, adjusting to daily life there, and thinking about a long-term future added more pressure. Matthew listened during the conversation and tried to understand, but the mood showed that the relationship was no longer steady.

Where they stand now and earlier challenges

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Greta and Matthew did not say they were fully broken up, but their situation was tense after Episode 13. Outside the show, a few details gave hints about their lives.

Greta was living in London instead of Matthew’s family home. She also reunited with her cat, Hazel. Matthew was not active on social media, but he and Greta still followed each other. Their full status would likely be shared at the Tell All.

One of their biggest issues was their different views on having children. Greta told Matthew’s mother, “I’ve been having a lot of anxiety about having children recently. And I can’t tell if it’s a phase or not.” She also said,

“I think he should have children. I think he’s the type of person who would be a really amazing dad, and I don’t want to take that from him.”

When she told Matthew her feelings, he said, “That’s a bombshell… I absolutely want kids, and I want those kids with you, cause you are the one for me.” He also asked, “Do you think, maybe the reason why you feel like you don’t want kids is because you had a difficult childhood?”

Greta said having a child “would be a major deterrent to the kind of advocate that I have always wanted to be.”

These differences, along with money questions and their plans for the future, made things harder for them as a couple. All of these issues led to the emotional moment in Episode 13, which now shaped where they stood next.

___________________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.

