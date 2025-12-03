"Matt doesn't help": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine reveals she cleans the house all by herself

Jasmine from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine Pineda recently revealed new details about her life and her relationship with Matt Branistareanu.

She shared a video on December 2, 2025, documenting her night “shift” cleaning the house, doing the laundry, making cameo videos, and more. While she stayed up until 5:30 am doing household chores, she disclosed that Matt did not help with any cleaning.



“Matt doesn’t help with cleaning (it’s an agreement) he provides for us, I keep everything clean,” Jasmine wrote in the comments section of her post.



The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star recently teased tension with Matt and his family, writing in an Instagram Story that she and his family didn’t gel well because of their contrasting viewpoints on things.

Consequently, to remove herself from the drama, she resorted to cleaning and trying out recipes in the kitchen. Moreover, she mentioned that she wanted to focus on bringing her sons, Juance and JC, to the United States.

In the December 2 Instagram video, Jasmine touched upon her relationship with Matt’s family yet again, sharing that they asked her to wear a specific type of clothing inside the house, especially around her daughter, Matilda.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine says cleaning is therapy for her







In the Instagram video, Jasmine showed herself doing household chores, giving her followers a glimpse into her life as a mother.

She captioned the post with:



“Done with my shift I’m so tired but the night it’s the only time I have… as I’m going to bed right now (5:30 am), I just hope Tildy wakes up around [clock emoji indicating 8 o’clock] Love you all.”



The video showed the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum sweeping and wiping down the house, arranging things, changing the trash bags, doing the laundry, making cameos, working on her upcoming cookbook, and more, before showering and calling it a night.

In the post’s comments, Jasmine first expressed gratitude to her fans for all their “positive feedback” and then wrote that she was “gonna try to answer some of your [fans] questions.”

Giving viewers a glimpse into her dynamic with Matt, Jasmine wrote that he did not help her clean the house. Instead, he looked after her and their daughter, Matilda’s needs.



“Cleaning is like therapy for me, so it doesn’t bother me,” she clarified.



That said, she teased a clash of opinions between her and Matt and his family, disclosing that she had to change her “selection of clothes” because she was “not allowed” to wear “immodest clothes” around Matilda.

She added that the request was made by Matt himself and his family.

Jasmine continued that regardless of her relationship status with Matt, her followers would “always see him around” because of his daughter.

The female TLC star also wrote about her social media activity, saying that she carried a tripod everywhere so she could easily document her daily life.

She stated that it helped generate “some small income” for her as she was “just a SAHM [stay-at-home mother].

Lastly, she thanked fans for their comments and their support, saying they were “truly much appreciated.”

While she gave a sneak peek into her everyday life, remaining mum on whether she was still together with Matt, Matt spoke to TMZ on December 1, reiterating that he would not have proposed to Jasmine if it weren’t for their daughter, Matilda – something he first said during a segment of the Tell All.

He justified his stance, saying they were still in their “early” stages and had a “lot of things” to work on. He added that he told Jasmine to alert him when she felt ready to commit, stating that he would not keep proposing and look like a “dummy” after getting rejected.

