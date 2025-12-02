"I feel like I hate him" – 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine questions Matt’s loyalty as his mom suggests he marry another woman

Jasmine and Matt from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

During the fourth and final part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 Tell All, Jasmine Pineda openly questioned her relationship with Matt Branistareanu.

She cited concerns over his loyalty after revelations involving his mother and another woman, while also addressing uncertainty regarding their future together. Jasmine told Yara Zaya,

"This is the perfect guy. But at this moment, I feel like I hate him."

The comment came after Jasmine discussed the possibility that Matt had been involved with a Romanian woman named Elizabeth while also being with her, and after learning that Matt’s mother had suggested he consider marrying another woman if Jasmine could not be his wife.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Jasmine questions Matt’s loyalty amid family and relationship concerns

Matt’s mother suggests another partner

Backstage at the Tell All, Jasmine explained to her 90 Day bestie, Julia Trubkina, that Matt’s mother had previously expressed a preference for another woman to be with Matt.

Jasmine shared that his mother revealed information she had not known before and suggested that if Jasmine could not be Matt’s wife, there was a Romanian woman she wanted him to consider, who was still "available."

As per Jasmine, Matt's mother knows this woman and hoped that Matt would agree to the arrangement.

During the same event, Matt responded to his mother's suggestion, clarifying that she wanted him to accept whatever she offered while also anticipating that he would be "committed."

He further indicated that he believed Jasmine and her ex-husband, Gino Palazzolo, may still share feelings, which contributed to tension in his relationship with Jasmine.

Allegations of cheating

Jasmine also raised questions about whether Matt had been involved with Elizabeth while they were together. She told Yara Zaya,

"She told me when you started living with Matt, he was with a Romanian girl, and I thought that he was going to be with her."

Jasmine noted that Matt denied being with Elizabeth at that time, telling her and others that he was not involved with any other woman.

Jasmine later explained that during their first conversation about the situation, Matt had "swore" to God that he was not involved with anyone else and even knelt to emphasize his statement.

However,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Jasmine said that she wasn't sure if she could still trust him.

When Jasmine moved in with Matt and they started an open relationship, Matt said that he wasn't seeing anyone.

In the past, he was previously involved with several women at the same time, and now he said that he had only one girlfriend while he was managing the relationships, which he described with the word "juggled".

As for the time before him and Elizabeth, Matt explained that they had only spent a few months together, that there was no talk of marriage, and that he left the relationship within the first two weeks after he and Jasmine got an open ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌relationship.

Current status with Gino Palazzolo

During the Tell All, Jasmine and her ex-husband, Gino Palazzolo, appeared to reconcile to a degree. She explained to Gino,

"I don’t even know if Matt really wants to marry me because he loves me or it’s just because his mom and his Romanian community."

Gino asked about her emotional state, and Jasmine explained that she does not want to be with Matt.

She indicated that things with Matt are at a very "bad space" and that he is upset because she felt forced to be in the relationship. She also expressed uncertainty about continuing with Matt, even after having a child together.

As the episode concluded, Matt raised concerns about the paternity of their child, questioning the possibility that the kid might not be his.

Stay tuned for more updates.