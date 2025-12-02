Are Kara and Guillermo of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? back together after the Tell All? Current relationship status explored

Kara and Guillermo of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 (Image via TLC)

Kara Leona Bass and Guillermo Rojer, known from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9, have experienced a series of changes in their relationship.

At the Tell All: No Limits, Kara stated that they are “separated, living separate, coparenting, [but] still married,” confirming they have not finalized a divorce. Guillermo expressed interest in reconciling, saying,

“After many different conversations with everybody, you know, and thinking about it, yeah.”

Currently, Kara and Guillermo maintain separate residences while co-parenting their son, Nicolas (Nico), leaving their future together uncertain.

Their relationship status remains legally married but practically separated, with both navigating co-parenting responsibilities and discussing potential reconciliation.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Kara and Guillermo's current relationship status

Relationship history

Kara and Guillermo first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9. Kara was 29 at the time, while Guillermo was 23. The couple met in the Dominican Republic during Kara’s work trip, and she was later asked to relocate there.

Guillermo was her only friend in the country at that time. Shortly after moving in together, the couple became engaged, surprising their families.

By the time they appeared on Happily Ever After? Season 9, Kara and Guillermo were married and had one child, Nicolas.

Throughout the season, their relationship experienced several conflicts. Issues included communication, work, intimacy, and trust. Kara disclosed during Episode 10 that Guillermo had moved out, stating,

“He left. He moved out a few days ago... We’re both hoping this is just temporary.”

The couple had previously unfollowed each other on social media before publicly announcing their separation.

Events during the Tell All

At the Tell All: No Limits, Kara and Guillermo sat side-by-side while host Shaun Robinson asked about their relationship status.

Kara confirmed their separation and living arrangements. Guillermo addressed perceived inequalities in the relationship, stating,

“If I will do the same things that she do, I will definitely be looking really bad. There is a small line of respect that I feel from her just because I’m the father of her kid. And if Nico wouldn’t be there, that respect, it would be none.”

Kara refuted some of Guillermo’s claims during the discussion.

Guillermo expressed interest in reconciliation, explaining that after multiple conversations with everyone and careful consideration, he is open to trying again.

Kara described her emotions, noting that looking at his face reminds her of the past, when seeing him would give her a sense of "hope" about their relationship.

When asked if divorce was imminent, Kara clarified that as of the Tell All, they are “just separated.”

Allegations and clarifications

During the Tell All, Guillermo discussed concerns regarding Kara’s interactions with her former partner, Javier, explaining that he has a problem with Kara when she drinks because it makes her a completely different "person" and that she is aware of this change.

He also mentioned that Javier had messaged Kara during their relationship. Kara confirmed that she did not cheat, emphasizing that there is zero truth to Guillermo’s accusations.

Guillermo also addressed allegations of his own potential infidelity indirectly, explaining that he had hoped for reconciliation but felt the situation intensified with accusations.

Kara noted their differing perspectives on trust and communication as factors contributing to their separation.

Current status and future

As of the Tell All, Kara lives in the house she and Guillermo purchased together, while Guillermo resides elsewhere. They continue to co-parent Nicolas and have not finalized any divorce proceedings.

Fans have speculated that Kara and Guillermo may appear on 90 Day: The Last Resort, a show featuring couples working through relationship challenges, though no official confirmation has been made.

Stay tuned for more updates.