"He's changed for the better": Justin Combs asks the judge to give Sean Combs a second chance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 03: Justin Combs, son of Sean "Diddy" Combs, arrives for Combs' sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on June 03, 2025 in New York City. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties through the use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

On December 3, 2025, Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared in a Manhattan federal courtroom for sentencing after being convicted in July 2025 on two counts of violating the Mann Act—transporting individuals across state lines for the purpose of prostitution.

Although he was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex-trafficking charges, the jury found that Combs had arranged interstate travel specifically so women could participate in what prosecutors described as drug-fueled, multi-day sexual performances known as “freak-offs.”

Each Mann Act count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years, meaning Combs faces up to 20 years in prison. The case gained worldwide attention after a 2016 hotel surveillance video surfaced showing Combs physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, even though Combs has consistently maintained that all sexual encounters were consensual.

His eldest son, Justin Combs took the stand to plead for leniency. In his statement in the court reported by ABC News, he said-

“I ask that you give my father a second chance, a second chance at life, a second chance to right his wrongs, a second chance to be the man he truly is. I can truly sincerely say he’s changed for the better. Your honor, I believe my father still has so much more to give the world and, more importantly, so much more to give his children.”

He added that jail had forced Combs to quit drugs and alcohol, stating-

"My father is my superhero. Seeing him broken down and stripped of everything is something I will never forget."

Sean Combs’ case: Family testimonies and Combs' own words

Prosecutors, led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik, argued the case centred on Combs' control over victims. They sought no less than 135 months in prison plus a $500,000 fine, pointing to the 2016 assault video and witness accounts of forced participation in sexual events.

The Mann Act convictions came from evidence that Combs flew women across states for these encounters, which the defense called consensual.

Combs' Defense attorney Jason Driscoll said the law was misapplied to what were private, adult activities. They requested no more than 14 months, including time served, noting Combs' year-plus in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre.

Six of Combs' seven children spoke, their statements focusing on his role as a father and his changes in jail. Adopted son Quincy Brown, said via CNN-

"We’re going to love him unconditionally through his struggles. But in front of you and in front of us is a changed man. Our father has learned a major lesson. Week after week, we’ve seen him evolve, something we haven’t seen in 15 years. He’s completely transformed. Our father will never do anything to jeopardise his freedom, and as his children, we want to thank you. We only wish to heal together."

Daughter D'Lila Combs said-

"We are scared, scared of the thought of not having our dad and our mom present in our lives. We are scared for our 2-year-old little sister that runs to us every night asking where daddy is. We cannot watch our baby sister grow up fatherless the same way we had to grow up fatherless."

In a pre-sentencing letter, Combs expressed remorse. Reported via ABC News, He wrote-

"The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily. I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I'm sorry for that and always will be. "Your honor, I thought I was providing for Jane concerning her and her child, but after hearing her testimony, I realised that I hurt her. For this I am deeply sorry. I have been humbled and broken to my core... The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn."

Combs also stated-

"I would ask Your Honor to make me an example of what a person can do if afforded a second chance. If you allow me to go home to my family, I promise I will not let you down and I will make you proud."

Judge Arun Subramanian, who denied bail twice, noted the acquittals did not erase evidence of violence and coercion. He signalled that Combs would likely stay in custody. As the hearing wrapped, the family hoped for leniency to let healing begin.

For full coverage of the hearing and updates, watch on CNN or MSNBC for live court analysis.

Stay tuned for more such updates!