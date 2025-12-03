The Abandons Season 1: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

Image sourced via Netflix

Netflix aims to deliver a brutal and expansive take on the Western genre in The Abandons season 1. Kurt Sutter, the creator who is also the deviser behind the hit show Sons of Anarchy, sets the mood in the 1850s. The conflict grows when a group of stubborn outlaws resist the local power already established in the town.

Season 1 reportedly promises to build the premise on absolute tension between two worlds, where Sutter exhibits two major plots, a land grab and a hidden, shared secret, which leads to a complex narrative of revenge.

Release details of The Abandons season 1

Here's your first look at Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson as the powerful matriarchs of two warring families in The Abandons. Premiering December 4.



📷 Matthias Clamer pic.twitter.com/DKTJcEY9hp — Netflix (@netflix) October 1, 2025

The Abandons season 1 is poised to release on December 4, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

With all seven episodes, the show is scheduled to release at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET as per Netflix's standard timescale.

Cast details for The Abandons season 1

Mother against Mother.



Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson go head-to-head in this gritty and cinematic storytelling of the haves and have nots. The Abandons premieres December 4. pic.twitter.com/1BpG3YPk5T — Netflix (@netflix) November 5, 2025

Kurt Sutter curates an amazing cast of members for the Western action drama. Lena Headey depicts the character of Fiona Nolan, who seems to be a fearsome leader of the family. Constance Van Ness, played by versatile actress Gillian Anderson, is a wealthy widow of a European aristocratic family whose sole purpose is to attain land and bring wealth to the clan. Also, the stiff middle son, Garret Van Ness, is played by Lucas Till, and the vaguely optimistic daughter, Trisha Van Ness, is portrayed by Aisling Franciosi.

As Fiona's clan is considered, two key members, Elias Teller and Dahila Teller, played by Nick Robinson and Diana Silvers, are expected to show greater lengths of emotional will throughout the series. Lamar Johnson shines as the protective head of the clan, and Natalia del Riego as Lilla Belle.

Apart from the main cast, Michael Greyeyes plays H, chief of the Paiute tribe. Ryan Hurst is showcased as a figure who relates to the story's darker elements. The vast cast also includes Clayton Cardenas, Patton Oswalt, Michael Huisman, Toby Hemingway and more.

What is The Abandons season 1 all about?

Netflix's much-awaited upcoming drama series looks intensely dense in terms of emotional willingness. As the trailer depicts, the story starts to take a wild turn when Fiona Nolan, incapable of bearing a child, tries to build a home by adopting four orphans. She believes in the higher purpose of Karma. But fate has a different path stored for her. She soon finds herself struggling with some other-world echelons who want to claim possession of Fiona's recently built home in Oregon.

Gillian Anderson as Constance Van Ness comes into play and shows her icy cold tactics to attain Fiona's land by hook or by crook. The atrocious family members of Constance have mixed goals regarding her unbreakable will of possession. Trisha Van Ness is shown in particular as the rebellious daughter whose determination does not align with her mother's plan.

Everyone seems to be truly discarding The Abandons, and only the sheer will to protect their family drives them to fight for every ounce of courage in their body. One has to watch the show to feel the intense emotional roller coaster of family feud, battle of egos, and uncertainty about faith.

The Abandons season 1 premieres on Netflix on December 4, 2025, bringing back the Old West in the 1850s.

