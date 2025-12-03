What theatres are showing the Stranger Things Finale? Locations and all you need to know

Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 5 will premiere in Christmas this year (Image via Facebook/Stranger Things)

Netflix has finally confirmed the theaters that will be screening the finale of Stranger Things on Tuesday, December 2. The streaming platform has also revealed the runtime of the last episode. It will air for two hours and five minutes.

People magazine stated that the theater screenings are scheduled on December 31 and January 1, 2026. Tickets are currently available for sale through multiple websites. 500 screens have been locked in the U.S. and Canada. According to Capital FM, three popular chains, Cinemark, Regal, and AMC, will show the finale.

Fans can keep checking the updates for the theaters on the website , ST5Finale.com, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Viewers will have the choice to select the place where they are staying and find the nearest screen for themselves.

The tickets are priced at $11, which also refers to one of Stranger Things’ lead characters, Eleven, and are being referred to as concession vouchers. Furthermore, Netflix-owned theaters will follow a different procedure for admission, which will happen only by joining an RSVP list to get a seat.

Back in October this year, the Duffer Brothers opened up on their excitement to bring the finale to the theaters when they spoke to Tudum. Expressing gratitude to Netflix officials Ted Sarandos and Bela Bajaria, the duo said that this was a dream for them over the years.

“Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect - dare we say bitchin’ - way to celebrate the end of this adventure,” the brothers added.

The Duffer Brothers have opened up on the reasons for bringing Stranger Things to the big screen

The duo told The Hollywood Reporter in November this year that they were well aware of how to conclude the show. Matt Duffer claimed that the final scene was already on their minds. The idea eventually led to the creation of two more successful seasons of Stranger Things.

During another conversation with the outlet the same month, Matt Duffer claimed that they initially did not plan to release the Stranger Things finale in theaters. He revealed that the original strategy was to bring it in two volumes.

Matt said that the decision emerged from Netflix addressing the “idea of putting the finale on its own day.” Matt mentioned that the theatrical release lets the fans witness everything together in one place.

“We did pitch them and the reason we’ve never pitched it before because it just never really made sense given how the show is released. What’s fun about seeing something in the theater, we think, is that everyone is experiencing it for the first time together,” Matt added.

The popular producer even referred to the fans’ expectations for the next two volumes after the first. Matt advised people to avoid overthinking, adding that it is common for theories to emerge in such situations, but most of them have turned out to be wrong.

The first volume of Stranger Things Season 5 came out last week, on Wednesday, November 26. Before the finale, the second volume is scheduled to arrive on December 25.