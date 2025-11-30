Complete cast breakdown of Stranger Things 5: Who plays whom & where you’ve seen them before

Stranger Things 5 finally arrived with the first part of its last season. Netflix released the first four episodes on Wednesday night, and the next three episodes will drop on Christmas Day, with the big series finale coming on New Year’s Eve. Fans waited a long time for this season, and the new episodes bring fresh characters who play important roles in the final story.

This season brings new secrets about Vecna and the Upside Down, along with new faces who shape the end of the Hawkins story. Season 5A introduces a small but important group of characters. Their arrival connects to the danger Vecna is building and gives fans more clues about what the finale may bring. These characters appear across the four new episodes and leave a strong mark on the season.

Cast Details for Stranger Things 5

Jake Connelly as Derek Turnbow

Derek Turnbow is a local Hawkins teen known for acting tough and bullying anyone he can. The town even calls him “Dipst Derek.” At first, he feels like simple trouble, but his role grows as the story unfolds. Derek ends up mixed in with the main group as Vecna’s new plan starts spreading through Hawkins.

Connelly is a newcomer. Stranger Things 5 marks his biggest role yet, and the season gives him a fun mix of humor and surprise moments.

Linda Hamilton as Dr. Kay

Linda Hamilton joins the show as Dr. Kay, a strict military scientist working inside a secret base set in the Upside Down. She oversees dangerous creatures and is determined to take control of Eleven. Her scenes are limited, but every appearance carries major weight.

She is best known for playing Sarah Connor in the Terminator films. Hamilton has also starred in Beauty and the Beast, Dante’s Peak, and Dark Fate.

Alex Breaux as Lt. Robert Akers

Lt. Robert Akers starts off as a rough and dismissive soldier. But as the episodes go on, he becomes one of the people helping uncover the secrets inside the military’s Upside Down facility. His role links the base to the dangers rising in Hawkins.

Breaux has appeared in When They See Us, Bushwick, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He is known for playing intense, grounded characters.

Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler (Older Version)

Together, they help guide fans deeper into the story as the series moves toward Christmas episodes and the final showdown coming on New Year’s Eve.

