It's Florida, Man 2 episode 2: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

Adam DeVine in It's Florida, Man Season 2 (Image via Youtube/@HBO Max)

HBO's It's Florida, Man re-examines the state's notorious headlines with humor and respect. This late-night anthology comedy series, created by Jeff Tomsic, turns viral "Florida Man" tales into respectful and hilarious re-enactments.

It's Florida, Man season 2 episode 2 titled "Pizza Man," airs Friday on December 5, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m PT on HBO in the U.S. It streams on Max right after, available on-demand for subscribers.

Tomsic also directed and executive produced, aiming to craft a "love letter" to Florida, not a cheap meme fest. By inviting real residents to share their stories, the show humanizes the chaos, blending celebrity cameos with raw, first-person accounts. Tomsic said to the FSView-

“I love Florida. Hey, I half-grew up here. I told them the only way I want to really do this is we can make this a love letter to Florida and talk about this craziness, but hear it through the mouths of these real people and let them choose to tell their stories, rather than us sort of abusing the fact that they got arrested.”

Season 2, produced by Rough House Pictures (behind hits like "Eastbound & Down") and Range Media Partners, ramps up the absurdity with six weekly episodes. It debuted on November 28, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET on HBO, streaming immediately on Max.

The rotating cast of comedians keeps things fresh: Adam DeVine, Tiffany Haddish, Taika Waititi, Johnny Knoxville, Haley Joel Osment, and Rita Ora pop in for over-the-top portrayals. Regulars like Shea Whigham and Bert Kreischer anchor the premiere, while Chet Hanks joins episode 2.

Each instalment spotlights a different bizarre true story, mixing mockumentary style with interviews to reveal the state's misunderstood magic, where eccentricity meets redemption.

It's Florida, Man season 2: Release schedule

It's Florida, Man season 2 airs Fridays, at 10 p.m. ET / PT on HBO in the U.S. It streams on Max right after, available on-demand for subscribers.

Episode 1 titled "Speedy" on November 28, 2025

Episode 2 titled "Pizza Man" on December 5, 2025

Episode 3 titled "Cuckoo Girl" on December 12, 2025

Episode 4 titled "Bigfoot" on December 19, 2025

Episode 5 titled "Moonshine" on December 26, 2025

Episode 6 titled "Crushed" on January 2, 2026

For international viewers, times adjust for HBO's linear channels and Max rollout-

United Kingdom at 3 a.m. GMT (Sky Atlantic)

Australia at 2 p.m. AEDT (Foxtel)

Canada at 10 p.m. ET (Crave)

India at 8:30 a.m. IST (Hotstar)

New Zealand at 4 p.m. NZDT (Sky)

It's Florida, Man season 2: Plot insights and what to expect from episode 2

It's Florida, Man thrives on an anthology format, unpacking one headline per episode through split-screen reenactments and real interviews. Season 2 dives deeper into Florida's lore- from petty crimes to quirky quests, always with a nod to personal growth.

Episode 2 spotlights a Pensacola man's infamous midnight escapade- busted nearly naked inside a local pizza joint, covered in cheese and regret. Expect Knoxville level buffoonery from guest Chet Hanks, channelling the suspect's hazy defense while the actual Floridian recounts the fallout.

Fans can expect more unfiltered Florida: episode 3 will probably tackle obsessive birdwatching gone wrong while episode 4 hunts the Skunk Ape in swampy Everglades with Osment and episode 5 may brew illegal hooch drama.

Celebs amp up the comedy but locals steal the show, turning memes into mirrors for anyone who's ever spiralled.

In a state of gators and gaffes, this series reminds us: every headline hides a human. As Tomsic puts it-

"I wanted to do something that was much more loving and I wanted to see people that you would normally never see on television who were divergent thinkers. I really wanted people to look at the show and be like ‘That's insane,’ and then at the end of the show be like ‘Maybe I'm not living my life right'."

Watch It's Florida, Man season 2 exclusively on HBO for live airings, with full episodes streaming on Max.

