Where to watch The Voice finale and playoffs Live? Details explored

The Voice season 28 (Image via Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

The Voice season 28 has finally come down to 16 remaining artists who will be entering the Playoffs. The first Playoff episode will be airing on December 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on NBC. Playoffs night 2 will be airing on December 8, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on NBC.

Later, the finale performances and the final results will be announced on December 15-16. These episodes will be airing for two hours starting at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Each coach including Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, Michael Bublé currently has four artists remaining for the final win.

The Voice finale and playoffs: All about it

As the remaining artists will be performing, the votes will later be counted and finally the winner of The Voice Season 28 will be announced. The finale episodes might also see several other notable stars putting up a performance. As per NBC, this episode will run two hours starting at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Snoop Dogg recently hit his mic drop button, as he has already nominatied Yoshihanaa to sing in the upcoming Rose Parade. While making his pick, the coach said,

"The reason why I gave Yoshihanaa the mic drop is because she did everything but drop the mic. So it was my job to mic drop on her behalf. She has that star quality that could actually win The Voice. "She represents Team Snoop to the fullest. This is tough because we've become family. So it's not like you want to send anybody off — you just want to keep somebody inspired. So with that being said, the winner of this knockout is Yoshihanaa."

One of the contestants of The Voice, Elias Gomez recently opened up about how the show changed his life, as he said,

“I learned that you don’t go on to the show thinking that you’re better, or you’re going to win or anything…That’s the thing I love about the show, everybody is absolutely incredible and unique, and I learned that it’s just business at the end of the day. Being you and being unique is what people want to see. That’s what matters. That’s what makes an artist."

The Voice: Battle of Champions might come with a few major changes

The Voice: Battle of Champions will soon be premiering on February 23, 2026. As per NBC, the brand new season will come up with a few new exciting format changes. The Emmy-winning show will be welcoming three coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Adam Levine.

As these stars will be returning to their red chair, viewers will see a few changes in the format including “the Blind Auditions, Battles, Knockouts, and Live Shows revamped to turn up the heat.”

As for the Knockouts, each Coach will be welcoming back two former contestants from their former teams as they will join for an In-Season All-Star Competition. These selected All-Stars will be representing “their Coaches in head-to-head sing-offs, and the Coach with the most sing-off wins is guaranteed two Artists from their Season 29 team in the Finale”, as per NBC.

Stay tuned for more updates.