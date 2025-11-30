Is Lem Barney dead? Pro Football Hall of Fame’s post sparks confusion

Lem Barney has not shared a direct response to the rumors that emerged online (Image via Getty)

Lem Barney is trending after reports of his death went viral on Saturday, November 29. The news grabbed a lot of attention after the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced it with a notice, referring to insiders close to the NFL team, the Detroit Lions.

The NFL also said that the Pro Football Hall of Fame addressed certain sources, following which the latter even shared an obituary. However, it has been revealed that Lem Barney is alive and the rumors of his death are false. This was confirmed by the former NFL player’s son, Lem Jr., while speaking to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

The initial report led to a lineup of tributes from the general public. While clarifying the rumors, Birkett also shared a post through X (formerly Twitter), a day after the news created headlines.

Birkett wrote that he spoke to Lem Barney’s son. He added:

“He said he Lem saw on Thanksgiving, started getting messages asking about his dad last night. He said he talked to Lem’s nurse today, had send a selfie, heard his voice in the background.”

In a follow-up statement , David said that, according to Lem Jr., this is not the first time his father has been a victim of such rumors. Birkett wrote that it had happened on another occasion this year after the Texas floods.

Pro Football Hall of Fame responds to the situation that emerged from their announcement about Lem Barney

As mentioned, the reports started trending after the Pro Football Hall of Fame shared the same information on a notice sent via email. While Lem’s son has confirmed that he is alive, Barney has not addressed anything directly from his side so far.

David Birkett, who shared everything about his conversation with Lem Barney’s son, said in a third post that even the Detroit Lions had not confirmed anything from their side in the beginning. David added that he immediately contacted the team after witnessing a report about Barney’s death.

Birkett opened up on the team’s response. He wrote:

“I had reached out to them to see if they had it confirmed after hearing about the report and from people getting condolences. They said they hadn’t, then the HOF put out its statement.”

Lem Barney’s son told the Detroit Free Press that the family members were confused to hear about it. Furthermore, the Pro Football Hall of Fame also did not get in touch with the football player’s family before sending the notice. The PFHOF later explained how the mistake occurred on their side. They told People magazine:

“Based on conflicting information regarding the reported passing of Lem Barney, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is rescinding the email sent earlier today. The Hall has not been able to confirm such news independently. Please accept our apology.”

Lem Barney, also known as Lemuel Jackson Barney, played college football for the Jackson State Tigers. He has been inducted into the Detroit Lions Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame and has received numerous other honors throughout his career.