Vanderpump Rules alum Tom Sandoval gives an update on his relationship and holiday plans with Victoria Lee Robinson

Tom Sandoval (Image via Getty)

Vanderpump Rules returns soon, and one of its former cast members, Tom Sandoval, is sharing an update about his life away from the show.

During BravoCon 2025, Sandoval spoke about his plans with girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson as they prepare for the holiday season. He said they will be traveling to several places and spending time with both of their families.

Sandoval explained that the schedule is busy, but they are making room for visits with the people who matter to them.

He described the plan by saying they will be “catching up with Victoria’s family,” spending time in the Smoky Mountains, and then going “back to St. Louis.”

Sandoval also noted that this is not the first time Victoria has joined him on trips to his hometown.

She began visiting with him in 2024, including the time she met his parents. Their families have interacted during different moments, including when Sandoval and his band auditioned for America’s Got Talent.

He said Victoria’s mother follows reality TV, even though Victoria does not. He described this by saying it is good to be around someone who can “take you at face value.”

The couple’s relationship began in early 2024, and Sandoval says they are continuing into their next phase.

Vanderpump Rules alum’s holiday schedule with family visits and travel plans

Sandoval described the upcoming season as a period with many stops and explained that he and Victoria plan to see people from both sides.

He said, “We’re gonna be catching up with Victoria’s family,” noting it as an important part of the holiday travel.

He also shared that they will spend time in the Smoky Mountains before heading to St. Louis to see his own family.

According to him, the travel pattern is “a little all over the place,” but it allows them to see everyone they want to visit.

This pattern is familiar for the couple. Victoria first joined Sandoval on trips to his hometown in 2024, when she met his parents, Anthony Sandoval and Terri Green.

Their families also interacted during the time Sandoval and his cover band auditioned for America’s Got Talent, which he said was a supportive moment from Victoria’s side.

Sandoval mentioned that Victoria’s mother follows reality TV, saying, “Her mom is,” while explaining that Victoria herself does not.

He noted that this helps him feel understood outside of the reality TV world.

Their holiday plans continue a routine they formed during their two years of dating, which has included visits, travel, and time spent with friends.

How Tom and Victoria met and how the relationship has progressed

Sandoval and Victoria met in early 2024 during a beach trip filmed for Vanderpump Rules. The connection began when Sandoval and Tom Schwartz met a group of women at the beach.

One of them later brought Victoria to one of Sandoval’s music gigs.

He explained that they met again at another outing, saying, “We ended up going to do karaoke, came back to my house, [and] we were hanging out.”

Sandoval described the shift in their relationship by adding, “We were just friends, and then we were more than that.”

Since then, they have spent time together during concerts, travel, and visits with friends in places such as the Ozarks.

Sandoval often shares posts from their time together, including messages where he wrote phrases like “Love is in the air” and comments such as “BeyBay looks stunning.”

Their public moments have included events, travel stops, and social media posts that show their routine as a couple.

Sandoval says the current period marks another stage for them. He explained that being with someone outside reality TV helps bring balance, and he mentioned again that Victoria’s mother is the one in the family who follows the shows.

Their relationship continues while both focus on work, travel, and family commitments.

