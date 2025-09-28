Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay throws major shade at Tamra Judge after her controversial comment

Scheana Shay

It seems like Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay is not holding back after Tamra Judge supposedly threw shade at her. In a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy, when asked which fellow Bravo star they were least looking forward to running into at this year’s BravoCon, Tamra responded, “Scheana Shay.”

Scheana Shay posted an Instagram post showing herself brandishing with a wide smile, and was riding a merry-go-round.

Social media followers saw an unknown person wearing an eerie-looking mask, then came into view, with Scheana putting her arm around them, and the video came along with a witty comment and captioned it while referring to Tamra’s comment. Shay also wrote,

“Turns out she’s my biggest cheerleader. See you again soon at BravoCon, bestie.”

Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay faces several allegations

While Scheana Shay came up with a clapback after Tamra Judge admitted that she does not want to cross paths with Shay at BravoCon, it seems like the two television stars have been beefing for a while now.

Tamra Judge had earlier alleged that Scheana wants to get her hands on a gig on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“I know she’s trying so hard to get on Orange County,” Tamra claimed. “When we did the [NBCUniversal] Upfronts, [Scheana’s husband] Brock [Davies] and Scheana both told me that that’s her dream job.”

However, it seems like Tamra was not the only one who appeared to have some unresolved issues with Scheana Shay.

The Real Housewives of Miami’s Adriana also confessed that Scheana is the Bravo star with whom she does not want to cross paths at BravoCon.

While not getting into the details of the issue, Adriana said, presumably talking about Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason Chambers.

"She created a problem with me and Captain Cutie."

Scheana Shay makes a shocking revelation in her memoir

The Vanderpump Rules alum took everyone by surprise after she made a shocking revelation in her memoir, My Good Side, where she admitted that her husband, Brock Davies, had a sexual affair with another woman.

Brock Davies took to social media and opened up about his devotion to his wife and their daughter. he wrote,

"I understand the road to healing is going to be rough," he wrote. "We have faced hard truths due to my actions, and you have stood strong. Together, we have rebuilt something real, not as parents, but as partners."

In an interview with E News, Scheana Shay had earlier opened up about it while admitting that the two are trying to put in the work, as she revealed,

"We’ve put in the work in couples therapy. We have a very open line of communication. I want to show people that if you truly love someone, a mistake from their past doesn’t have to define the future of your relationship."

BravoCon is all set to take place at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas on November 14 to 16.

Real Housewives and Below Deck alums are set to attend the event. Stay tuned for more updates.