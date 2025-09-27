Big Brother 27 spoilers: Final HOH showdown decides who secures the last chair on finale night

Ashley from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

As the Big Brother 27 live feeds continued late into the night, the final three houseguests advanced through the critical stages of the last Head of Household competition.

The three-part HOH contest began with Morgan, Ashley, and Vinny battling for a guaranteed spot in the deciding round.

Morgan secured the victory in Part 1, while Ashley claimed the win over Vinny in Part 2, setting the stage for the final showdown.

With both women now preparing to face off in Part 3, the feeds confirmed that the outcome will determine who secures the last chair on finale night.

Final Head of Household competition reaches decisive stage on Big Brother 27

Results of the first two rounds

The first stage of the final HOH featured Morgan, Ashley, and Vinny. Morgan came out on top, which advanced her directly to the third part.

Ashley and Vinny then faced off in the second round, where Ashley claimed the win, setting up a Morgan versus Ashley showdown for the final stage.

Following the competitions, Ashley commented on her position in the game, saying she wished she could have won more competitions and that it was difficult being in the final three with the other two houseguests.

Morgan reflected on the outcome of the endurance competition, explaining that she was surprised to have won it and added that if she had lost that one, she believed she would have won the next because, as she put it, she knows how to “read directions.”

Ashley also noted her surprise at Vinny’s loss, while Morgan described her efforts to help calm him afterward.

“I was trying to get him to calm down… Vince it’s ok you lost a comp. I knew he was spiraling,” she said.

Jury discussions among finalists

In late-night discussions, Morgan and Ashley talked about how jury votes were frequently brought up during the season.

Morgan recalled Ava’s strong opinions on potential finalists, explaining that Ava asked others not to let Vince make it to the end because she did not want to vote for him.

Morgan also emphasized the significance of placement in the competition, saying that if a player makes it to the jury, the top five, or the top three, they are always remembered. She listed the top three from prior seasons to support her point.

During the same conversation, Morgan pointed out Ava’s actions upon eviction, noting that she left her pictures of Caleb in her bed, which Morgan described as “shocked.”

Ashley responded by connecting it to jury perks, saying,

“Maybe it’s because you get letters and pictures when you make it to jury. Rachel was saying something like that.”

Vince reviews his game after the competition

Later in the night, Vince joined Morgan for a long discussion about the competitions and his chances in the game.

He explained that both his mind and body had failed him across different stages, calling himself a “well-rounded loser.” Morgan disagreed, telling him,

“Do you know how hard that endurance comp is? I had 10 minutes left.. I was shaking. I was holding on to dear life.”

Vince repeatedly emphasized that the final HOH was his only path to victory. He explained to Morgan that losing Part 2 had already ended his chances, saying his “loss today meant the game” and that his only opportunity had been to win the round and use it as part of his argument.

He later asked Morgan what she believed could secure her a win, before outlining that his own plan relied on taking her to the end and presenting his honesty with her to the jury.

Morgan tried to reassure him by stressing the value of final speeches. Vince responded by urging her to be realistic in considering the jury’s perspective.

Stay tuned for more updates.