Big Brother 27 champion Ashley Hollis explains how her “Elle Woods” strategy shaped her journey to the finale

Ashley Hollis (Image via Instagram @ashleyhollis_)

Big Brother 27 concluded with attorney Ashley Hollis taking the $750,000 prize after a season marked by competition wins and shifting alliances.

In an exclusive interview with Parade magazine on September 29, 2025, Hollis discussed how her self-described “Elle Woods strategy” guided her decisions and helped her secure the victory.

Entering the house with a plan to stay under the radar, Hollis initially hid her legal career and worked to build relationships while avoiding the appearance of being a threat.

“Be likable, but not too likable. Turn enemies into allies. Just make it those Final Two chairs,” she said when recalling her approach.

Over 82 days, she overcame early nominations, lost key allies, and eventually positioned herself to win the final Head of Household competition.

She then made the decision to evict Morgan Pope, a strong competitor, in favor of sitting next to Vince Panaro at the finale.

Hollis told in the interview that she believed her social connections and timing were critical:

“I actually thought my chances were really good… I didn’t think it’d be 6-1 now, but I thought I could get four [votes].”

Turning setbacks into advantages and building new alliances in Big Brother 27

Hollis entered the season planning to rely on her social skills while winning only when necessary.

Early on, she faced vulnerability after being nominated by Vince Panaro, but winning the veto gave her safety and space to form connections.

She worked with players such as Rachel Reilly, Cliffton “Will” Williams, and Mickey Lee, but later lost each of them, forcing her to adapt. Hollis explained:

“Once I got off the block, I knew I was gonna have to get to work with my social game.”

She shifted her focus toward repairing relationships with former rivals, including Keanu Soto, who had previously considered nominating her.

By integrating herself into the remnants of the “Judges” alliance with Vince and Morgan Pope, she secured a pathway to the endgame.

She also left goodbye messages that outlined parts of her strategy to jurors as they exited, creating a clearer picture of her gameplay.

This, combined with subtle influence over vote decisions, allowed Hollis to move from outsider to finalist while minimizing her competition wins until the final stages.

The final HoH, jury speeches, and Ashley’s view of her win in Big Brother

Facing a dominant duo in the Big Brother finale, Hollis won Part 2 of the final Head of Household competition against Vince and then upset Morgan in Part 3.

It was her first and only HoH win, but it determined the outcome of the season.

She chose to evict Morgan, believing she had a better chance against Vince. Keanu Soto later confirmed to Parade that the move convinced him to vote for her, saying she had made “the biggest move of the season.”

Hollis recounted how she tried to convince Morgan to take her if Morgan won, explaining:

“I worked overtime to plant every seed I could about Vinny.”

She also described using emotional appeals, urging Morgan to “make a decision for your family.”

Hollis revealed her legal background during her final speech, a moment she had saved for the jury.

Although Will may have told jurors before the finale, she said it “maybe helped.” Reflecting on her victory, Hollis said in the interview that her win showed that Big Brother remains “a social game” despite the record number of competitions, adding that success means “winning when you need to win” and “never count yourself out.”



Stay tuned for more updates.