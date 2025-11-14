Bravo announces The Valley: Persian Style featuring Reza Farahan, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, and Mercedes Javid

Cast of The Valley: Persian Style (Image via Instagram/@theadamneely)

Bravo has announced a new show called The Valley: Persian Style.

It brings back Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, and Mercedes “MJ” Javid from Shahs of Sunset.

The show will start on January 8 at 9 p.m. ET. Bravo revealed the news at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas on November 14.

The new show follows the three stars as they settle into life in the Valley.

They have moved out of Beverly Hills and now live in the suburbs.

Their lives look calmer, but things are not always easy.

They have families, work, and friendships that have been through many tough years.

The show captures these moments in a simple and real way.

Reza is back with his husband, Adam Neely. They have been together for 14 years and they enjoy a peaceful life and seem to be in a happy space.

Reza is also in a better place with GG and MJ.

They had past problems, but they are trying to move forward.

GG is now focused on her child. She spends her time between work and parenting.

MJ, on the other hand, is going through a hard time.

She filed for divorce from Tommy Feight in October.

The show will explore her emotions and how she handles this change.

Bravo says the show follows a “tight-knit group of Persian friends.”

They try to manage their homes, families, and relationships.

Their culture plays a big role in their lives.

It shapes how they handle conflict and how they stay close even in tough moments.

The show highlights these bonds warmly and honestly as the trailer hints at drama, fights feel real, and the love feels real, too.

Inside the new cast, fresh stories, and what viewers will see

Tommy Feight also appears as he and MJ figure out their new path after their split.

Viewers will see how they cope and how they move on.

Sky Asakari and Bamshad Akbar face tension at home.

They try to fix old issues but struggle to let go of past hurt.

Their scenes show how unresolved problems can affect daily life.

Tanin Nikpey and Greg Haroutunian also join.

They look perfect from the outside, but their marriage is strained, they are trying to reconnect and save their bond.

Their journey is emotional and honest.

Natasha and Amir Boroumand deal with raising young children.

They try to keep their marriage strong while handling daily stress.

Their story shows the pressure couples face when life gets busy.

The final newcomer is Reza Jackson, known as the “resident charmer.”

He wants to build better ties in the Persian community, but he also struggles to leave his party lifestyle behind.

His scenes add humor, energy, and chaos.

Bravo says the entire group reaches a major turning point this season.

They want peace, but drama keeps finding them.

A trip to the desert becomes a turning point, things go wrong, tensions rise, and friendships are tested.

Everyone must face their mistakes. Everyone must decide what matters most.

The show blends culture, friendship, love, and real-life problems. It shows how strong connections can break and heal again.

It also shows how people change as they grow older.

The Valley: Persian Style will air on January 8 on Bravo. Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.

