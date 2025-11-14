Why is Justin Bieber holding his ribs on Twitch? Pop superstar reveals a "gnarly" skateboard moment during a livestream

TORONTO, ONTARIO - FEBRUARY 01: Singer Justin Bieber takes part in the draft during 2024 NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena on February 01, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber fell on his side while riding his electric skateboard and appears to have sustained a “gnarly” injury as he prepares for his first Coachella headlining tour. This made the pop star feel uncomfortable and hold his ribs during a livestream.



The 31-year-old performed with a live band during a four-hour livestream on his Twitch account on November 13, 2025, singing some of his hits, including Sorry, Purpose, What Do You Mean? and No Pressure.



Halfway through his performance, Bieber suddenly rests on the sofa, telling those present about his injury:

“Bro, that fall the other day?”

The singer revealed that it hurt him to laugh or talk as he held his ribs while twisting in his seat. Around him were a playpen and a dinosaur-shaped rocker, presumably for his son, Jack Blues.

Bieber gave more information about his injury after the session with the live band ended and described the accident as “gnarly.” He explained that he fell on his side as he rode his one wheel, an electric skateboard with a large wheel in the middle.

“Even singing, laughing, everything hurts,” Justin Bieber revealed that he was in constant pain following a skating accident

The Yukon hitmaker revealed to friends during his livestream that he was trying to act normal, but it was proving difficult because of the pain:

“That s--- bro is hurting me bad, bro,” Bieber says while taking off his hoodie, stretching and holding his hand against his ribs. “I’m trying to play it cool, but, bro, this s--- is f------ with me.”

He sat in a chair, leaning to the side before adding:

“Even singing, laughing, everything hurts.”

Bieber’s upcoming Coachella concert is his first since he cancelled his 2022 world tour following a diagnosis that he had a neurological condition.

He wrote on Instagram:

"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralysed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour."

Bieber is scheduled to perform at Coachella on April 11 and 18, 2026. He is the headliner for the Saturday shows during the festival's two weekends.

