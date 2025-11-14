Vanna White hesitates on wedding plans as Celebrity Wheel of Fortune schedule takes priority

Vanna White (Image via Getty)

Vanna White’s long-running commitment to Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is once again delaying any formal steps toward marriage with longtime partner John Donaldson.

Despite being together for more than a decade and openly expressing interest in their future, White has continued to postpone setting a wedding date as her production schedule and professional obligations take precedence.

The stalemate has led to increased frustration from Donaldson, who has reportedly hoped for more clarity after years of discussion.

How Celebrity Wheel of Fortune factors into the delay

White’s workload on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Wheel of Fortune remains one of the central reasons the couple has struggled to lock in a wedding date.

The couple had discussed the possibility of getting married in Hawaii, but production demands shifted those plans yet again.

As one source put it,



“Once again, Vanna is avoiding setting the date.”



The insider described White’s approach to marriage as fluctuating between eagerness and hesitation. The source shared,



“It’s in limbo and she seems in no rush to take their relationship to the next level.”



Donaldson, who has supported White since they began dating in 2012, is described as growing increasingly frustrated.

While he has deep affection for White, the continued delays have reportedly made it difficult for him to envision when, or if, a wedding will actually take place.

White’s professional obligations remain a major factor.

Filming Celebrity Wheel of Fortune happens in intense chunks over several weeks.

Sources indicate that she typically prioritizes this job at the top of her schedule.

The timetable affects more than trips - it shapes the tight slots she has for big moments, like weddings.

This isn’t the first time White has acknowledged the extent to which her career is intertwined with her personal life.

Through the years, she’s made it clear that hosting Wheel of Fortune matters a lot to her - lately, that includes the celebrity version too.

She still handles duties in both programs, which affects how she works with Donaldson on future plans.

A relationship rooted in more than a decade together

White’s relationship with Donaldson dates back to 2012, when they met at a barbecue hosted by mutual friends.

White has previously recalled her first impression of him, saying he was “really cute” and that the two “talked for a long time that night.”

Their connection grew quickly, and they have remained together ever since.

Before her relationship with Donaldson, White was married to restaurateur George Santo Pietro, with whom she shares two children. Their marriage ended in 2002.

White’s life since then has largely unfolded alongside her long television career, and Donaldson has been by her side for more than 12 years as she continued to host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and maintain her iconic presence in the franchise.

While the pair has discussed marriage many times, their conversations have consistently stalled before turning into concrete plans.

According to those familiar with the situation, the most recent delay was not the first time the couple shifted a potential timeline due to White’s work obligations.

With Celebrity Wheel of Fortune continuing its run and maintaining a demanding production calendar, White appears more concentrated on work than on wedding planning.

At the same time, Donaldson’s wish to move their relationship forward has reportedly led to tension.

Stay tuned for more updates.