Hailey Bieber opens up on getting skin treatments and committed to not getting Botox until she turns 30

Hailey Bieber got candid, opening up on her skincare routine and how she approaches cosmetic treatments, particularly her decision to hold off on Botox for the time being, in a recent episode of the In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast. During the conversation, she explained:

I made a commitment to myself that I wasn’t going to do any Botox until I was in my 30s. When I get there, I’ll see if I even want to do it.

She added in the episode released on October 24, 2025, that the only exception she’s made so far is for treatment of her jaw, treating her Temporomandibular Joint Disorder (TMJ), and assured that she currently has no Botox on her face.

Hailey Bieber reveals the treatments she has done so far on her skin in the podcast

As the podcast host, Owen Thiele, asked the Rhode founder to tell what all she does on her skin and pretend she's not on a podcast asking her to be real about it, to which she replies, that

Why would I lie like I tell you everything.

She then went on to discuss all the treatments she has undergone so far on her skin, telling him that she loves treatments like PRP, laser, and PRF, adding:

I'm just really diligent with my skincare, but there are treatments that I really do like.

Talking about platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment, which improves skin texture and tone by stimulating cell repair and boosting collagen, she said,

I love PRP, which is when they take your blood from your arms and they spin it. Yeah. So, I love doing PRP with micro needling. I've talked about that a lot.

Another blood treatment Hailey likes to get done is platelet-rich fibrin (PRF), noting:

I've done PRF, which is, they take your blood, but they—it's called EZ Gel—and basically they heat it, and then they cool it, and it kind of, like, makes your blood like a gel consistency. And then you inject it. So I've done that, which I loved.

She goes on to tell that she has injected PRF all over her face, including her smile lines and under her eyes, further adding:

But it's your own blood. And that's the thing is I like to do things that I can trust is from your own body.

She further reveals that she has done light little laser treatment before saying:

And I'm just consistent with things like that. Like, I do that a couple times a year. I've done, like, light little lasers before. So that's it.

Talking about Botox, Hailey Bieber says she has not done any except in her jaw to treat her TMJ, assuring that she has no Botox in her face and does not plan to do so, as well as she has made a commitment to herself that she would not do Botox until she reaches thirty years of age.

She recalled that her mother, Kennya Baldwin, has never opted for Botox and has always maintained a natural approach to beauty, and yet her skin looks insane.

My mom has no Botox. My mom does nothing to her skin and she looks insane.

Revealing a shocking confession, Hailey Bieber said that she first tried Botox at just 18 years old on her birthday, admitting with a laugh. When asked about the reason, she explained:

I had no wrinkles, and it actually started to pull my face in such a way… 18 is like insane to get Botox.

Hailey went on to describe her mother’s reaction, saying,

My mom was like, ‘What the hell?’

She noted that she never repeated the procedure after that instance, admitting that the shape of her face changed due to the treatment. She also stressed being disciplined in terms of skincare, saying she is insanely diligent, citing that she could be extremely wasted but still would never pass out with makeup on.

