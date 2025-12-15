Days of Our Lives spoilers: Johnny reels over EJ’s disappearance, Cat and Rafe clash, and Gabi lashes out as Gwen terrifies Leo

A still from Days Of Our Lives (Images via Facebook/DaysOfOurLives)

Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives first premiered on November 8, 1965, and is a critically acclaimed American daytime soap opera that has won quite a few Daytime Emmy Awards.

The show was created by the couple Betty Corday and Ted Corday and is set in the fictional town of Salem. The show revolves around the members of the Kiriakis, Horton, DiMera, and Brady families, and the central storyline themes and plot arcs of Days Of Our Lives focus on the themes of business deals, romantic relationships, familial rivalry, and dangerous mob agendas.

The spoilers for the upcoming December 16, 2025, episode of the show reveal that things will get extremely interesting for the residents of Salem.

According to the spoilers, EJ DiMera will mysteriously disappear, causing a lot of tension and anxiety for his son, Johnny DiMera. Johnny’s wife, Chanel Dupree, will end up trying to soothe him.

Meanwhile, Cat Greene and Rafe Hernandez will have a huge argument trying to argue about who had been capturing the residents of Salem city.

In addition to these developments, Leo Stark, the investigative journalist looking for a new breaking story, will end up digging too deep into the mystery of EJ’s sudden disappearance and end up clashing over it with Gwen.

What to expect from the upcoming December 16, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

In the upcoming December 16, 2025, episode of Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that things will get more mysterious for the residents of Salem City. Quite a few members of the DiMera family will suddenly disappear, causing chaos to break free.

Johnny DiMera will find out that his father, EJ DiMera, has gone missing and end up feeling extremely anxious and stressed. His wife, Chanel Dupree, will end up finding out about the mysterious circumstances and try to make her husband feel better and regain hope that EJ will be located and found.

Chanel’s mother, Paulina, will also weigh in on the issue and end up warning Chanel that, since someone was behind the members of the DiMera family, she and Johnny could potentially be next.

Meanwhile, Javi Hernandez’s suspicion towards Gabi Hernandez will continue to grow, especially since he found out that she had been involved in the DiMeras taking over the Titan industries.

Spoilers reveal that he would find out that Tony had promised Gabi to be the CEO of the company and end up lashing out at Gabi directly. In addition to these developments on Days Of Our Lives, in the upcoming episode of the show, Leo Stark will try to dig deeper into the DiMera disappearances and feel that he is onto a new, breaking investigative journalistic story.

However, his excitement would be completely dashed by Gwen Rizczech, who would try to dissuade him from his endeavors to make sure that she profits from it. She would end up threatening Leo along the lines of his fiancé, Javi Hernandez, and insinuate that if he were to move ahead with his story, she would end up making sure that something bad happens to Javi.

Apart from these happenings, Cat Greene would have an explosive argument with Rafe Hernandez over their theories regarding who could potentially be responsible for the DiMera disappearances.

Stay tuned for more updates.