Days of Our Lives spoilers: Biohazard shakes Salem, Alex panics, Jada takes charge and EJ faces new threats in captivity

Alex and EJ from Days of Our Lives [Image © Peacock]

Conspiracies from undisclosed enemies are at the door on Days of Our Lives as the DiMera family chaos claims another victim. At the same time, Stephanie’s relentless fan poses a threat to her boyfriend, Alex, endangering the lives of Salem residents in a possible biohazard threat. However, the complications may be handled well in the capable hands of Commissioner Jada.

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives in the past couple of weeks played out the danger terrorizing the DiMera family as Stefano’s children vanished from the living society one by one, only to end up as hostages inside the family’s crypt. As the siblings kept inviting a new hostage each time, they found their condition baffling. Moreover, Theo dug out what seemed like human remains in the crypt’s floor.

At the same time, they wondered whether EJ could be behind this scenario, which Theo found reassuring since EJ would not have them killed. However, their suspected culprit soon found them in a similar situation. Incidentally, Rafe and Cat also considered EJ a prime suspect but found no evidence against him. However, Leo uncovered evidence against Gwen for allegedly colluding with EJ on a secret lab at the hospital.

Elsewhere, Stephanie also faced a peculiar situation as she received a slew of mails from the same fan. Alex had Steve look into one of the creepy mails, which the detective confirmed to be from a stalker. For Stephanie’s safety, Alex landed at her Chicago hotel but missed the unknown people hovering outside her room. However, he landed in danger himself.

Days of Our Lives: A possible bio threat for townspeople

As mentioned before, Alex worried about Stephanie’s safety as he had one of her fan mails checked by Steve. Moreover, Holly informed him that Stephanie has received a slew of such creepy mails from the same fan. While Alex tried to look out for Stephanie’s safety, the couple had recently started planning their Christmas celebration, discussing their future together.

On Friday, December 12, 2025, Alex opened an envelope addressed to him, only to have white powder blow onto his face. The viewers also saw an exchange of mails between two undisclosed users, where one user, identifying as “Devoted&Unseen,” advised not to kill since jail time will undo any opportunity of getting the girl. The reply was typed by another user, named “SandsFan69”, who emphasized not getting caught.

Since Days of Our Lives fans know that Stephanie’s secret fan wants Alex out of her life, the mail is likely to harm or eliminate Alex. As such, this may be a bio-weapon, as Commissioner Jada believes. The plan is likely to kill Alex and go undetected, so that the fans can get closer to Stephanie. If it is a bio-weapon, it may have long-term repercussions on Salem as it may harm more people other than Alex.

Days of Our Lives: Alex realizes the potency of his danger

As viewers saw on December 12, 2025, Alex, unaware, opened a letter addressed to him. Since he was not expecting anything malevolent aimed at him, his first reaction to the powder falling out was surprise. However, he may soon suspect something weird and hazardous in the powder in his letter.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Alex will predict something fishy and forbid Stephanie from coming near the powder or him. He may urge her to call 911 for rescue. Stephanie may inform the first responders about the complete situation. With Commissioner Jada informing multiple authorities, the couple may panic about the danger they face.

Alex will eventually be taken to the hospital for observation and treatment. Meanwhile, Steve will learn about the latest events and decide to dig more into the identity of Stephanie’s fan.

Days of Our Lives: Jada takes control of Alex’s powder attack

As mentioned earlier, Stephanie will call the first responders and inform them of their situation. As the Police Commissioner, Jada will soon get on top of this. Fearing the powder attack to be a biohazard, the cop will move other departments, such as the Fire Department.

While she will have the hospital take Alex in, she will inform them about the suspected danger. She may have the Fire Department take charge of the material from the location while ensuring no further spread of the hazardous substance. The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Jada will show calm authority in the face of this peril befallen on the city.

Whether she will track the delivery of the package and trace it back to its source as part of her investigation remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: EJ wakes up to a surprise reunion

So far, on the Peacock soap, EJ has not been seen as much concerned about the sudden disappearance of his siblings. This made him a prime suspect for many, including Rafe and Cat. Moreover, Dr. Rolf informed him that Susan had discovered him coming out of the tunnels. As such, EJ had all evidence of a human presence in the secret room wiped out and Jada did not find anything on her warranted search.

However, on Friday, December 12, 2025, he vanished from his mansion just after having a conversation with Gwen and making a mysterious call. The episode ended with Chad and Theo discovering that the next delivery in the DiMera crypt is an unconscious EJ, while Gwen discovered EJ’s phone on the mansion floor.

The upcoming storyline of Days of Our Lives will find EJ regaining consciousness to find himself surrounded by his siblings, whom he believed had gone missing for various reasons. Chad and Theo will likely apprise the newest hostage about their arrival and what they have found so far. They may soon be joined by Tony and Kristen after the latter wakes up from their slumber.

The family may discuss the human remains and more about their abductions. Since EJ’s abduction will prove him innocent before his family members who suspected him, EJ may make his own guesses on who might be behind the kidnappings. He may also offer his theory about the reason for holding them away from civilized society. Meanwhile, the soap’s spoilers hint at more abductions coming up in the future plot.

Elsewhere, Susan will likely discover that her son is missing like the other DiMera members. She may suspect Gwen and will want to question her. Since Gwen likely has no knowledge about EJ’s sudden absence, she may insist on her innocence.

Tune into Days of Our Lives to catch all the drama surrounding EJ’s kidnapping and Alex’s bio-attack in the upcoming episode.